Muscat, Oman - SOHAR Port and Freezone is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Environmental Protection Award at The Maritime Standard Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes their unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship within the maritime industry.

In 2024 alone, SOHAR has launched several significant sustainability initiatives including the establishment of the Marsa LNG bunkering hub, which positions SOHAR as a leader in providing cleaner energy solutions for maritime operations. Additionally, the launch of the SOHAR Net Zero Alliance (SNZA) aims to accelerate Oman’s transition toward carbon neutrality by 2050 through collaboration with various industrial partners. Other noteworthy projects include biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations, the Polysilicon Factory by United Solar Holding, the Sunstar Lead Acid Battery Plant, and the Gemini Recycling Plant. Together, these projects exemplify SOHAR's dedication to reducing environmental impact and fostering sustainable practices for a greener future.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.