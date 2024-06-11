Dubai, UAE: Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, prides itself on being a destination that is filled with endless possibilities. The incredible resort located on the eastern crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, recently highlighted its commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility by partnering with Al Jalila Foundation. This ongoing collaboration began with an event at the hotel’s Rixy Kids Carnival, where children from the Ta’alouf program enjoyed a day filled with fun, laughter, and learning.

The partnership is one in a series of CSR activations that Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has already been rolling out over the year, all aimed at supporting the incredible work done by Al Jalila Foundation. Founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the foundation is a beacon of hope in healthcare philanthropy, focusing on medical treatment, education, and research for pressing health issues.

During the event, children reveled in an array of fun activities at the Rixy Kids Carnival, such as inflatable obstacle courses, bouncing castles, and slides, which kept them entertained throughout the day. They also enjoyed a selection of delicious food, all expertly prepared by the resort’s talented team of chefs to cater to every preference. The carnival, which is part of the hotel's renowned All-Inclusive Concept, provides a safe and engaging environment for children, ensuring their afternoon was nothing short of magical.

Murat Zorlu, the General Manager of Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying “We are honoured to support Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to transform lives. This collaboration reflects our dedication to the community and we are excited to bring joy and care to these children, not just today, but throughout our long-term engagement.”

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, commented on the partnership, “Our Ta’alouf program aims to empower children of determination and collaborations like this support our mission to transform lives. We are thankful to Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites for their generosity and for providing a fun-filled day that the children will remember fondly. We look forward to our continued partnership to support the wellbeing of children.”

This event is just the beginning as this will be a continued partnership between Al Jalila Foundation and Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites. The resort is excited to welcome more people in the future to experience the thrills of the Rixy Kids Carnival and everything else on offer. Throughout the year, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites will host various activities supporting the Foundation, underlining the resort's commitment to playing a pivotal role in bettering the community.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specializing in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalizing wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Qatar, serves as a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

