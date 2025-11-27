Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ripple, a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses, today announced that its USD-backed stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) has been recognized as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token by Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), enabling use within the ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

RLUSD is now eligible for use by Authorised Persons licensed by the FSRA to carry out applicable Regulated Activities, provided that they satisfy and maintain compliance with firm-level regulatory obligations relevant to the use of Fiat-Referenced Tokens. Noting ADGM’s standing as a leading international financial centre known for its robust and progressive regulatory standards, this represents a further significant step in establishing Ripple’s stablecoin as a trusted, compliant settlement asset in the Middle East. In addition to the FSRA’s recognition, RLUSD also recently received approval from other regulators within the region.

“The FSRA’s recognition of RLUSD as a Fiat-Referenced Token reinforces our commitment to regulatory compliance and trust - two non-negotiables when it comes to institutional finance,” said Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple. “With a market capitalization of over $1 billion and growing adoption in core financial uses like collateral and payments, RLUSD is quickly becoming a go-to USD stablecoin for major institutions. This momentum is helping drive the next wave of secure, compliant digital asset adoption around the world.”

Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Limited Purpose Trust Company Charter, RLUSD has reached a market capitalization of over $1.2 billion since its launch in late 2024. With stringent safeguards including 1:1 USD backing by high-quality liquid assets, strict reserve management and asset segregation, third-party attestation and clear redemption rights, RLUSD is designed to meet the highest expectations of both regulators and institutional users.

“The UAE continues to set a global benchmark for digital asset regulation and innovation,” said Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at Ripple. “ADGM is recognized globally for its robust and forward-thinking regulatory leadership, so this approval reinforces RLUSD as a compliant stablecoin that meets the highest standards of trust, transparency, and utility. This recognition is yet another step forward for Ripple’s operations in the region, where we are experiencing surging interest in our products. We look forward to continuing working with our partners and regulators to support the safe and rapid adoption of digital asset technology across the Middle East.”

“We congratulate Ripple on achieving this important milestone,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM. “We look forward to seeing them make use of our robust regulatory framework, designed to support the sustainable growth of innovative firms and ensure the highest international standards of governance and compliance, which continues to set global benchmarks in the digital asset space. Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering innovation, transparency, and trust positions Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for the next generation of financial services and digital finance.”

This regulatory clarity is crucial for accelerating the use of RLUSD in key enterprise use cases, including integration into Ripple’s cross-border payment solution, enabling seamless on- and off-ramps into the crypto ecosystem, and supporting capital markets via Ripple Prime.

RLUSD’s recognition in Abu Dhabi builds on Ripple’s continued momentum across the Middle East and Africa. Ripple recently announced a new strategic partnership in Bahrain which sees the company taking its first step into the Kingdom, as well as its first custody customer in Africa in Absa Bank. These announcements follow earlier wins such as the news of Zand Bank and Mamo as the first customers to adopt Ripple’s blockchain-enabled payments offering in the UAE.

