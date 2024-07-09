The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain announced and celebrated the 2024 recipients of the annual Intern Award Dr Heba AlKoheji, intern at Royal Medical Services - Bahrain Defence Force and Dr Ammar Alalawi, intern at Salmaniya Medical Complex (both Class of 2023), who demonstrated excellent professionalism and competence as well as dedication to patient-centred care to their mentors and colleagues.

In attendance at the celebration were Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain; Dr Nichola McLarnon, Head of Quality and Academic Development; Mr Fadi Ghosn, Head of Recognition, Careers and Alumni; Ms Loreen Bahour, Alumni Relations Specialist; and Ms Fatema Frutan, HR Partner for Learning and Development.

Reflecting on their internship year, Dr Alkoheji shared, "My internship at Royal Medical Services - Bahrain Defence Force has been the most informative and encouraging experience, which has brought me closer to my goals, thanks to the empathy and support of my mentors. I was treated as part of the team; my clinical judgments were valued, and I received guidance throughout my rotations. My advice to upcoming doctors is never to stop learning. With the right mindset and leveraging the available support and guidance, you will successfully overcome your challenges.”

While Dr Alalawi shared, “My internship experience at Salmaniya Medical Complex was truly transformative and allowed me to immerse myself in the dynamic world of medicine, where every day presented new challenges and opportunities for growth. Through hands-on learning and mentorship, I gained invaluable insights that have shaped my professional trajectory and personal development. Currently, I am interested in specialising in orthopaedics, and I aspire to continue my medical journey with a dedication to lifelong learning and patient-centred care.”

During the celebration, Professor Otoom congratulated the winners and commented, “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is proud to congratulate Dr Heba AlKoheji and Dr Ammar Alalawi for receiving this year’s Intern Award. Their seniors and colleagues at Royal Medical Services - Bahrain Defence Force and Salmaniya Medical Complex have praised them highly for their exceptional work and dedication during their internship. We wish Dr AlKoheji and Dr Alalawi continued success in their career progression, and we look forward to witnessing their valuable contributions to healthcare and patient care.”

The selection of the RCSI Medical University of Bahrain Intern Award winner is based on information received by consultants, residents and colleagues through a Multi-Source Feedback (MSF) evaluation, which is analysed by the University’s Quality Enhancement Office.

With an Alumni network consisting of more than 3,300 graduates, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain equips its graduates with the knowledge and skills to make a positive impact in healthcare in Bahrain and beyond.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research.

