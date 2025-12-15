Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO, the UAE-born PropTech platform transforming the way real estate is owned, financed, and invested in, today announced that its flagship fractional ownership platforms — PRYPCO Mint and PRYPCO Blocks, have officially received a Sharia certification from Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), marking a significant milestone in the region’s evolving investment landscape and further reinforcing the company’s commitment to ethical, compliant, and transparent financial innovation.

The certification affirms that PRYPCO’s investment framework, which enables investors to earn rental income and capital appreciation through regulated fractional ownership of real estate, is fully aligned with the principles of Islamic finance. As part of the certification, SRB will also provide ongoing Sharia audits, supervisory oversight, and continuous compliance monitoring to ensure that PRYPCO Mint and PRYPCO Blocks consistently adhere to Islamic finance guidelines as the platforms evolve and expand.

As interest in fractional property ownership continues to accelerate, PRYPCO is at the forefront of democratizing real estate ownership . By enabling investors to own fractions of a property and participate directly in both rental income and future capital gains, PRYPCO Blocks and PRYPCO Mint removes traditional entry barriers and opens the door to a wider, more inclusive base of investors.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “From day one, our vision for PRYPCO has been to reshape how people invest in real estate by combining innovation with integrity. Achieving the Sharia certification from Shariyah Review Bureau for PRYPCO Mint and PRYPCO Blocks is not just a compliance milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to building inclusive, ethical, and future-ready investment platforms. We are proud to make real estate investment accessible to every type of investor, now with the added assurance of Islamic finance principles.”

Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, commented, “The rise of fractionalized real estate investment models reflects a broader shift toward accessible and ethical investing. Prypco Blocks and PRYPCO Mint are playing a meaningful role in this transition, and we are pleased to continue supporting them in maintaining robust Sharia compliance as they expand their offerings in the market.”

SRB licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, is a globally recognized Sharia advisory firm with nearly two decades of experience. It supports financial institutions and fintech platforms, with end-to-end Sharia advisory, certification, and audit services. Its track record spans over 20 countries and covers a wide range of sectors within the Islamic finance ecosystem.

