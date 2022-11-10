House of Progress in collaboration with M7, is open until the end of the year.

Doha, Qatar — Audi Qatar has officially announced its presence in Doha at the city’s famous “home of design” venue, M7 in Msheireb, by opening its “House of Progress” brand space. As part of Audi’s presence at M7, the brand with the four rings will be opening doors to an immersive experience straight from Audi’s global design centre aimed at delivering Audi’s vision for a better, more sustainable future through conversations about progress, digitalization, leadership and design, featuring notable local personalities.

Audi’s M7 presence showcases the brand’s commitment to Qatar’s art and design movements and its support of the country’s talent. Another example of a like-minded collaboration across the region which aligns with Audi’s overall brand trajectory of a human-centric re-definition of what mobility of the future will be like, through progressive conversations with prominent local thought leaders.

Maha Al Sulaiti, M7 director: “We’re excited to host Middle East’s first Audi’s House of Progress at M7, a part of a progressive brand collaboration whose vision and direction very closely matches not only M7’s own, but is aligned with the overall country vision of Qatar. Showcase of local creative excellence is what M7 is designed for, and to have an enabler in achieving our vision in a partner like Audi is a very proud moment for us at M7.”

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East commented: “Audi’s M7 collaboration and House of Progress activation in Qatar demonstrates its commitment to consistently keeping the Middle East in mind when it comes to key conversations regarding the brand’s future plans.”

For more information about Audi Qatar, please visit https://audi-qatar.com/progress

Ends-

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

About M7

M7 is Qatar’s epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design. Established by Qatar Museums under the leadership of Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, M7 is committed to accelerating the growth of Qatar’s creative economy by providing mentorship and opportunities for designers to build a successful business both locally and internationally, while encouraging the fashion and design industry to play their part in the growth of Qatar’s creative circular ecosystem. M7’s platforms include comprehensive incubation and mentorship programmes, world-class exhibitions and pop-ups, and public discussions. Located at the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, M7 serves to create a space for creatives by working closely with its Resident Partners, Cutting Studio, Studio 7, Scale 7, Fromm, Workinton and Profiles.