Muscat, Oman: The OMPay Merchant App is a mobile-based business platform providing cashless payment solutions for local businesses. Now, with the help of the one-stop app, merchants can digitize their billing processes without any extra-added or hidden costs. OMPay empowers its users with useful payment APIs such as a personalized dashboard, QR codes and payment link generation for sharing through chat portals, ease of view of transaction history, and enhanced data privacy and security.

The app enables merchants to expand their services beyond POS terminals and cash-based transactions. Merchants can register themselves and use the app to access quick, convenient and instant digital payments, that too at a lower fee. OMPay is an emerging platform that gives business owners a sense of independence from the conventional systems of payment retrieval. This app has been created keeping the SMEs, registered home businesses and big corporates in mind. It is continuing to map out a transformative path for the Omani business sector and augmenting its growth.

“We aim to provide a decentralized platform for large corporations and SMEs regardless of their field of business. Today, the world is evolving towards fintech, and a 360-degree finance management system like OMPay can bring a much-needed boost.” Mr. Abdul Aziz Rawahi, CEO of OMPay shared.

The app is quick and easy to download for free on Google and Apple stores. Visit the OMPay website: www.ompay.com to register as a merchant and download the app today!

-Ends-