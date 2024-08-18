Al-Othman: We seek to complement our top-notch products and services with unmatched benefits and rewards

The event featured engaging entertainment activities, competitions and draws on valuable prizes

Marking the unveiling of the second grand prize draw for Al Jawhara and Al Jawhara Junior Accounts for 2024, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted a unique event onboard a luxury yacht on Umm Al Maradim Island. With a stunning maritime backdrop, the event featured a variety of entertainment activities, contests, and draws for the audience who showed remarkable engagement.

The celebration was attended by a number of NBK executives, where the draw was conducted in the presence and oversight of a representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as a representative of Deloitte, revealing Al Jawhara Account holder Abdullateef Majeed Abdulkareem Ramadhan as the lucky winner of the KD 1 million prize, making him the second Al Jawhara millionaire for this year. In addition, Al Jawhara Junior Account holder Abdulmohsen Anwar Abdulmajeed Behbehani was announced as the winner of the grand prize worth KD 10,000, noting that the grand prize draws for both Al Jawhara and Al Jawhara Junior Accounts are conducted 3 times a year.

Celebrating the announcement of the winners, the event featured a variety of engaging entertainment activities and games for children and adults. It also included a number of competitions and draws on valuable prizes include Galaxy smartphones and two cruises on board a luxury yacht to Umm Al Maradim Island in collaboration with the Waves app.

Comprehensive Banking Experience

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO-Consumer and Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait said, “Today, we are celebrating the first millionaire in Al Jawhara grand prize draws for this year, as well as the winner of Al Jawhara Junior grand prize. This aligns with our strategy to reward customers from different segments through an array of special draws, prizes and offers all year round.”

Al-Othman added, “Al Jawhara and Al Jawhara Saver accounts as well as the Al Jawhara Junior draw are instrumental tools to promote a culture of savings and financial inclusion among the public,” noting that “NBK always seeks to provide customers with a comprehensive banking experience in which top-notch products and services are complemented with unmatched benefits and rewards.”

“NBK has increased the total amount of the Al Jawhara Account prizes to KD 5 million starting this year, and recently launched Al Jawhara Saver Account, offering customers a bonus interest rate up to 1.5% for the first year, in addition to the chance to enter the monthly and grand draws if savings reach KD 5,000 and above. The bank is also offering customers who have been banking with it for more than 2 years double chances, in case they were not eligible to earn the existing double chances,” he explained.

“Seeking to enhance the benefits and rewards provided to Al Jawhara Account holders, NBK introduced Al Jawhara Junior Draws for Al Jawhara Account holders below the age of 21 with 7 winners of monthly draws (KD 1,000 for 3 winners and KD 500 for 4 winners) in addition to 1 winner of KD 10,000 prize with each grand prize draw,” he mentioned.

NBK has already increased Al Jawhara prizes by more than the double in early 2023, making it the biggest in Kuwait, with KD 20,000 prize weekly, KD 125,000 monthly, and grand prizes worth KD 1,000,000 each, three times a year.