Al Juwaied: Investing in our employees ensures long-term sustainable development for NBK

As part of its continuous efforts to increase the competence of its employees, in cooperation with the most reputable educational institutions, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) launched its first ACI Operations Certificate training program for the Operations Division, in partnership with Peter Skerritt & Associates, a well-known and reputable organization around the world.

The program will be held over a period of 2 months for a total of 19 participants, and aims to provide theoretical and practical knowledge of foreign exchange markets, treasury operations, for back and middle office staff, as well as relevant support areas.

It is worth mentioning that the ACI Operations Certificate is designed to provide a variety of training programs relevant to Treasury, Risk Management and Operations staff, by focusing on Financial Markets Environment, Foreign Exchange Rates (Money and Interest Rate Markets), Fixed Income, Currency and Commodity Derivatives and Financial Markets Applications.

On this occasion, Hanouf Al Juwaied Senior Training Operations Officer at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK believes that its employees are its most valuable asset, and that investing in the human capital is one of its key strategies and plans for a sustainable future. Therefore, the bank always strives to improve the performance of its employees and develop their academic and practical skills, which is positively reflected on their job performance.”

Al Juwaied explained that “Continuous Learning” approach is consistently exhibited by Group Human Resources across the NBK Group, within a culture and work environment driving employees to pursue personal growth and recognizes their long-term career path, in addition to its contribution to investing in their talents and skills, which serves the bank’s sustainable growth.

“NBK’s investment in human capital makes it the employer of choice for Kuwaiti talent in the private sector, for the firmly established work environment culture and the remarkable support provided to its employees, which helps them constantly develop and progress to build a sustainable future career,” she added.

“We live in a continuously changing environment that is full of challenges, which requires our employees to be more flexible and capable of continuous development. Therefore, long time ago, we changed the traditional concept of training and raised the motto of “Continuous Learning” with the aim of enhancing the skills of our employees throughout their career,” she concluded.

Al Juwaied emphasized that NBK is always committed to support, empower and qualify its employees by providing the best training programs and workshops to enhance their skills in the areas of leadership, implementation of strategies, change management and innovation to keep pace with the rapid developments in the banking industry.

NBK’s human capital development strategy is placed at the heart of its strategic plans, as the work team efficiency ensures the quality of all types of banking services provided across the different markets in which it operates.

