Al-Mulla: Our branch network integrates with our various digital channels to deliver an integrated and exceptional banking experience to customers

Reflecting its dedication to provide top-notch banking services to customers anywhere within its strategy to be always closer to customers, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has opened its new branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad City, thus expanding its branch network, which is the largest domestically in terms of number and geographical breadth.

The opening of the new branch comes as part of the bank’s efforts to solidify its leadership in the banking market and its continuous endeavors to ensure delivering an integrated banking experience to customers across all the areas of Kuwait. The operation of the new branch also comes to keep pace with the rapid urban developments and population growth in the city.

Keeping pace with the rapid banking developments, NBK has introduced in its new branches, including Sabah Al-Ahmad City Branch, radical changes from the traditional concept of branches to match international standards. This includes futuristic design, interactive services, and advanced banking solutions provided through these branches. These changes also come in response to the needs and expectations of customers, with whom the bank always maintains close communication to identify their needs through its various digital channels and advanced analytics using cutting-edge AI technology, to align its services accordingly.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Al-Mulla, Head of Domestic Branches - Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK always seeks to enhance customer banking experience by expanding its branch network, introducing innovative banking solutions and services that allow them quick and easy banking to ensure utmost convenience.”

NBK’s network of branches, ATMs and ITMs available across all areas in Kuwait integrate with its various cutting-edge digital channels to deliver an integrated and exceptional banking experience to customers, while serving the bank’s strategy to be always closer to customers,” he added.

“The new Sabah Al-Ahmad City Branch will receive NBK Customers from the City’s residents as well as other area of Kuwait from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM, 5 days a week from Sunday to Thursday,” he mentioned.

It is worth mentioning that by opening the new branch, NBK has increased the number of its domestic branch network, which is the largest in Kuwait, to 72 branches, in addition to having the largest owned ATM network locally.