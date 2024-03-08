Al-Othman:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) honored the outstanding employees of Consumer Banking Group in its Annual Elite Awards Ceremony, which was held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC) and attended by the executive management. This annual recognition aims to recognize employees’ performance throughout the year and to promote them to maintain excellence and accomplishment in a way that helps bolster NBK’s leading position.

There ceremony was attended by the bank’s executive leaders headed by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Mrs. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of NBK, Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO of NBK- Kuwait, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO-Consumer and Digital Banking, and Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM - Group Human Resources.

During the ceremony, the executive management distributed certificates of appreciation to the CBG outstanding employees, who showed exceptional performance during the year 2023, in recognition of their efforts in providing top-notch products and services that achieved a high level of customer satisfaction.

Through this recognition held every year, NBK aims to show appreciation to employees who demonstrated outstanding performance throughout the year and to motivate them to exert more effort to strengthen the bank’s leading position, locally and regionally.

It also shows NBK’s commitment towards its human resources and keenness to provide them with all support, which translates in better performance and contributes to improving the quality of products and services provided to customers.

The ceremony featured various engaging activities, surprises, competitions, and distributing valuable prizes to employees.

Commenting on this, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO-Consumer and Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait said, “The Elite Awards Ceremony is one of the key events organized by NBK annually to recognize employees for their exceptional efforts and performance during the year. This goes in line with our appreciation of employees’ vital contributions in the bank’s ongoing achievements at all levels.”

“Improving service quality and introducing new products that gain customer satisfaction are the results of the dedicated efforts of our employees. Therefore, we are keen to appreciate their efforts, high performance, and adherence to quality standards and high-level and advanced customer service, which gives NBK the edge over its competitors,” he added.

“Consumer Banking Group team strives to provide top-notch services, in order to maintain the bank’s leadership, and to sustain its excellence in providing market-leading digital banking services in Kuwait,” he noted.

“At NBK, we believe that our employees are our most valuable resource, so we are always keen to invest in human capital by developing and improving the skills of our employees at all levels, which reflects positively on the quality of our products and services,” he emphasized.

Al-Othman stressed that the bank will continue its initiatives seeking to stimulate employees, in line with its belief that sustaining long-term excellence is conditioned by retaining highly qualified and professional employees.

“NBK enjoys a unique work culture and environment that promotes innovation, achieves job satisfaction and development and encourages employees to go the extra mile. It also offers them continuous career development through world-class training programs, in cooperation with globally renowned educational institutions,” he mentioned.

“The achievements seen today are the fruits of successful strategies that fostered our excellence in cutting-edge digital banking services and payment solutions, as well as our tireless efforts to understand customers’ needs and expectations and accordingly tailor innovative banking products and services to meet their needs and even exceed their expectations,” he explained.

At the end of the ceremony, Al -Othman extended thanks and appreciation to all CBG employees praising their efforts and expressing his pride with this highly efficient and dedicated team resembling NBK’s leadership, locally and regionally.

NBK is keen on organizing regular events to honor its employees, within its endeavors to support and encourage their career and professional growth. It also seeks to strengthen the principle of long-term relationships with employees, which stimulates positive behavior and teamwork spirit, and promotes ideal work atmosphere and employee satisfaction.

Over the past year, NBK’s Consumer Banking Group succeeded in developing many top-notch banking products and services that are tailored to customers’ needs. This included revamping NBK Mobile Banking App by introducing more than 30 enhancements to improve both user interface and user experience, for a more customized and personalized experience.