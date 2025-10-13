Bank reinforces commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation and tech sector growth.

Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to announce its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the region’s premier technology event, taking place from October 13–17 at Dubai World Trade Centre. NBF will be exhibiting at Hall 6, Stand B6-12, where it will spotlight its bespoke banking solutions designed specifically for the needs of both major technology companies and emerging IT firms.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for innovation, NBF is reinforcing its role as a strategic banking partner to the tech sector. With existing partnerships across the technology landscape - including global players and regional disruptors - NBF is uniquely positioned to support the financial ambitions of the companies driving digital transformation.

At GITEX Global, NBF will showcase its full suite of corporate and business banking services, including:

Trade finance solutions to support cross-border operations

solutions to support cross-border operations Foreign exchange (FX) services for global transactions

services for global transactions Cash management tools for operational efficiency

tools for operational efficiency Sector-focused Relationship Managers (RMs) with deep industry expertise

These offerings are all designed to meet the dynamic needs of tech companies - from startups scaling rapidly to established enterprises expanding across borders.

Commenting on NBF’s participation, Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, said: “NBF’s participation at GITEX Global 2025 underscores our vision to be at the forefront of digital innovation in banking. As the UAE accelerates its journey towards the Digital Economy Strategy 2031, we are dedicated to pioneering financial solutions that empower technology companies to lead, scale, and transform. By harnessing advanced digital tools and sector expertise, NBF is committed to supporting the ambitions of tech leaders - enabling them to shape the future economy, drive sustainable growth, and contribute to the UAE’s position as a global digital hub.”

NBF extends a warm welcome to technology leaders, startups, and innovators to visit our booth and discover how our personalised financial solutions can help accelerate your growth journey. Our senior executives and industry specialists will be on hand throughout the event, ready to explore tailored opportunities and meaningful partnerships with you.

With a proud legacy of four decades of service and innovation, NBF continues to champion the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-driven economy - where technology, partnerships, and financial expertise converge to unlock sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.nbf.ae or follow NBF on LinkedIn for live updates from GITEX.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@four.agency