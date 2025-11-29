Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, hosted an exclusive community networking event at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in the NBK ONE Building, Musheireb, bringing together over 150 guests including VIPs, influencers, and senior executives from across Qatar’s business and creative sectors.

Organised in collaboration with The Luxury Network, the event featured premium brand activations by IWC – Al Majed Jewellery, Jovoy, and Ghand Fine Jewellery, creating an immersive environment that reflected the elegance and refined craftsmanship shared by all participating partners.

The gathering underscored Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles’ commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the community and engaging audiences through experiences that echo the values of the Mercedes-Benz brand—luxury, innovation, and timeless sophistication. By hosting events of this calibre, the company continues to strengthen its role as a leading destination for automotive excellence and lifestyle inspiration.

The evening’s collaborations highlighted the natural alignment between Mercedes-Benz and the participating luxury brands, each recognised for their dedication to distinction, heritage, and superior quality. The synergy between these partners elevated the event atmosphere, offering guests a curated encounter with the world of high-end craftsmanship and contemporary refinement.

With its focus on community engagement and luxury partnerships, the event reaffirmed Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles’ ongoing mission to enrich Qatar’s vibrant lifestyle scene and bring together brands and individuals who share a passion for excellence.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.