Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MySafe Global Vaults, the world’s most innovative safe deposit box provider, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking referral program, the first initiative of its kind in the secure storage industry in the UAE. This program is designed to give back to MySafe’s loyal clients while extending its benefits to the wider community.

For years, MySafe has been at the forefront of redefining secure storage with its fully automated, 24/7, and insured vaults across multiple global markets. Now, the company is taking a bold step forward by introducing a referral model that not only rewards existing clients for their trust but also helps families, businesses, and communities experience the peace of mind that comes with secure asset protection.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do,” said Terrence Downes, Group CEO at MySafe Global Vaults. "This referral program is more than just an incentive – it’s our way of saying thank you. Every recommendation is built on trust, and we believe trust deserves to be rewarded.”

The referral program provides exclusive benefits, including:

Generous rewards for both referrers and referees.

Special community incentives are designed to strengthen collective security awareness.

Seamless enrollment.

By pioneering this initiative, MySafe Global Vaults reinforces its commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and community well-being. The program symbolizes the company’s vision to not only safeguard valuables but also create lasting value for the people and communities it serves.

About MySafe Global Vaults

MySafe Global Vaults is a leading provider of fully automated, self-service, and insured safe deposit boxes, offering individuals and businesses unparalleled security for their most treasured assets. With operations across the UAE, USA, Kenya and India, MySafe continues to revolutionize the way people think about protection, privacy, and peace of mind.