United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mamafri, the homegrown Southeast Asian sensation, continues to captivate the UAE's culinary scene with two exciting new branches set to open in the near future.

Dubai's Huna Al Wasl will soon welcome Mamafri's delightful flavours and warm hospitality. Located at Mamsha Dubai, the highly anticipated Huna Al Wasl branch will bring a touch of gastronomic magic to the heart of the city. With its strategic locations, Mamafri is poised to redefine Southeast Asian cuisine experiences, inviting food enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable culinary journey through the diverse and flavourful cultures of the region. Stay tuned for the grand opening dates and immerse yourself in the allure of Southeast Asia at Mamafri’ s newest branches!



Mamafri DIFC: Reimagining for a Better Experience



In the heart of Dubai, situated within the Gate Avenue Mall, Mamafri DIFC is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to create a space that is even more inspiring, creative, and innovative. The team is working diligently behind the scenes to craft captivating designs and unique adornments, promising an exceptional dining experience for patrons. The revitalized Mamafri DIFC will be reopening its doors soon, so stay tuned for the grand unveiling!



With a foundation in Dubai since 2020, Mamafri has flourished with two chic and minimalist branches in Jumeirah and DIFC (currently under renovation), and one location at Sheikha Fatima Park in Abu Dhabi. Excitingly, Mamafri is now setting its sights on future expansions beyond its home country, bringing its delightful Southeast Asian flavours to a broader audience around the globe.



Providing another multi-dimensional experience for food connoisseurs, Mamafri is thrilled to launch its fourth UAE branch in Al Wasl Dubai. Set to open later this year at Huna Al Wasl food hall in Dar Wasl Mall, the new Mamafri location will serve all the brand’s most popular signature specials, including heartwarming fried-rice creations, traditional Japanese ramen, creamy Malaysian curry, flavoursome Indonesian noodles and golden fries with various indulgent toppings.



A space for gathering, connections and deep conversations, Mamafri Huna Al Wasl mimics the intimate and cozy ambiance of the homegrown brand’s flagship branch in Jumeirah.



To experience the allure of vibrant and charming Southeast Asia through Mamafri's delectable dishes, visit their website at https://www.lovemamafri.com/ or follow them on Instagram @lovemamafri.



About Mamafri



Inspired by the fresh flavours, tastes, and aromas of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and beyond, Mamafri is a Dubai-founded restaurant specializing in authentic and contemporary Southeast Asian cooking. Pronounced 'mah-muh-frayh,' the innovative homegrown brand invites guests to immerse themselves in the allure of this vibrant region. Founded by two Emirati cousins, Mamafri utilizes premium ingredients and expert techniques to craft wholesome and heartwarming favourites, including classics such as mie goreng and spicy crispy beef, alongside unique signature specialties like chicken tonkatsu sandos and the tropical 'Coco Cloud' dessert.