Abu Dhabi: Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East region, has partnered with Lagardere Travel Retail, a global leader in the travel retail industry with a strong presence in duty free and food and beverages in the UAE. Magnati will provide card acceptance services to Lagardere’s network in the UAE, encompassing over 200 acceptance points across Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai International (DXB).

The cash tills at Lagardere Travel Retail outlets are directly integrated with Magnati’s cutting-edge cashless payment solution, which adheres to strict global security standards providing customers with a seamless, integrated and secure payment experience. The system accepts a diverse range of domestic and international cards and offers a Dynamic Currency Conversion option where customers can easily make payments in their home currencies using their cards, providing smooth and convenient transactions to Lagardere Travel Retail’s international clientele. The company has recently expanded its local operations with the addition of 18 outlets in the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Salim Mahmood Awan, MD & Head of Business Development, Institutional Payment solutions, Magnati said, “As a leading payment company in the MENA region, Magnati is thrilled to collaborate with Lagardere Travel Retail, to enable a seamless payment ecosystem. Magnati is changing the payments landscape by partnering with businesses to provide them the best-in-class payment technologies for a superior customer experience. Solutions offered to Lagardere enables increased efficiency and ease of doing transactions for its patrons.”

Vadim Motlik, Lagardere Travel Retail UAE, CEO commented "We are delighted to partner with Magnati for this leading payment solution. Given our diverse international customer base, it is paramount for us to offer them a seamless and secure payment experience. We look forward to an ongoing and successful partnership with Magnati.”

The Magnati and Lagardere Travel Retail partnership underpins both companies shared drive to provide smart initiatives and secure payment solutions for consumers whilst enhancing the purchasing experience.

About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing.

Magnati provides government, merchant, and institutional clients with an intelligent payments’ platform, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit www.magnati.com for more information.

About Lagardere Group

One of the two priority divisions of Lagardere group, Lagardere Travel Retail is a leading global Travel Retailer, with the longest standing expertise of serving the needs of travelers and partners across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice. Lagardere Travel Retail operates over 5,000 stores in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries, and has generated €5.2 bn in sales (100%) in 2022. ​

We harness our pioneering culture to make travel more enjoyable with bespoke offers and experiences. We invest our world-class global expertise and local knowledge to design value-creating partnerships and experiences for our stakeholders: landlords, brands, travelers, employees and communities. ​

We actively champion the more sustainable future of Travel Retail through our comprehensive CSR strategy, covering all aspects of where we, as a business, have an impact and can make a difference.

www.lagardere-tr.com ● @LagardereTR