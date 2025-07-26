Beirut — LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital proudly launched its new Executive Health Preventive Program, a visionary initiative designed to elevate preventive care and promote wellness and longevity. By combining advanced diagnostics with personalized strategies, the program empowers individuals to take proactive control of their health and lifestyle.

The launch event, held on July 24 at LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital, brought together leaders from third-party administrators (TPAs) and insurance companies, media representatives, and members of the medical center’s leadership headed by LAU President Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, along with Executive Vice President Dr. Zeina Khoury Stevens and CEO Mr. Sami Rizk, alongside physicians, faculty, nurses, and staff.

The event opened with a welcome address by LAU President Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, highlighting the hospital’s dedication to innovation and patient-centered care. Dr. Georges Ghanem, Director of the Executive Health Preventive Program, then presented the program’s unique, proactive approach to health management. CEO Mr. Sami Rizk followed with an overview of the academic medical center’s upgraded facility, noting “This successful collaboration between our architects and end-users resulted in a thoughtfully designed space that enhances both operational performance and patient comfort.” The session concluded with an open Q&A.

Attendees were then invited on a guided tour of the medical center’s new facility, exploring key areas such as the advanced patient rooms, executive suites, Hybrid Operating Room, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Cath Lab, Stroke Center, and other critical departments.

The tour concluded with a reception held in the garden of the academic medical center, celebrating its commitment to innovation, patient-centered care, and compassionate healing.

Rooted in the latest scientific research and aligned with global clinical practice guidelines, the program delivers comprehensive and efficient care tailored to patients’ needs. It offers a full spectrum of state-of-the-art evaluations and therapeutics within a streamlined experience to ensure minimal disruption to patients' busy schedules.

“This program reflects our deep belief that healthcare should be proactive, not just reactive,” said Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, President of the Lebanese American University. "Through the integration of scientific excellence and holistic, patient-centered care, we are committed to empowering individuals to proactively manage their health. In doing so, we take pride in redefining the benchmarks of preventive medicine in Lebanon and across the region."

This program marks another milestone in LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital’s mission to lead in medical excellence and community well-being.