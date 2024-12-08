Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announces the addition of Kia to its newly launched Auto Marketplace. This cutting-edge platform, integrated with the QIB Mobile App, revolutionizes the car buying process by digitally connecting customers with car dealers in a seamless and efficient manner.

The Auto Marketplace offers customers a seamless, end-to-end car buying journey through the QIB Mobile App. With this feature, customers can effortlessly browse a wide range of available vehicles from Kia, explore detailed listings, and select the car that suits their preferences. Once a vehicle is chosen, users can easily book a test drive directly through the app, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Additionally, the Auto Marketplace simplifies the financing process by allowing customers to secure financing options instantly, all within the same platform. From browsing to financing and finalizing the purchase, the entire car buying process is streamlined and accessible, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency.

Mr. D. Anand, General Manager of QIB’s Personal Banking Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Kia to our Auto Marketplace to transform the car buying journey. This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for faster, more convenient digital solutions in the automotive sector. Together, we are offering a unified and efficient experience —all through the QIB Mobile App.”

Commenting on joining the Auto Marketplace Hossam Abu Shadi, Brand Director of Kia Qatar said: “We are excited to be part of the QIB Auto Marketplace to provide our clients with a streamlined and integrated purchase experience. This collaboration with QIB underscores our commitment to better serve our mutual clients and offer them more convenient digital solutions in the automotive industry.”

Available on “App Store”, “Google Play”, and “Huawei AppGallery”, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their Debit Card details. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. New customers can open their first banking account with QIB instantly. Existing QIB customers can open additional accounts, instantly get personal financing or a Credit Card, all via the QIB Mobile App.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-automarketplace