Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology (UAE) has joined the educational ecosystem of the League of Universities of Gazprom Neft, which includes leading universities from Russia, India and China. The collaboration will facilitate exchange of experience in industrial innovation, educational programs, and scientific projects in the energy sector.

The partnership envisions opportunities for launching joint research projects as well as involving the company’s experts in developing academic courses and delivering lectures. Key areas of joint work will include artificial intelligence, data analytics, geology and ‘green’ technologies.

Students of Khalifa University will have the opportunity to take part in business programs, hackathons, and case study championships within the Energytechnohub Petersburg (Energy Hub) — an ecosystem for supporting technological entrepreneurship developed with the participation of Gazprom Neft. As part of the partnership, they will gain hands-on experience working on projects aimed at addressing advanced technological challenges. University faculty will also participate in the development of an international educational program focused on the preparation and launch of high-tech startups in the Middle East.

In the future, Russian corporate Master’s students of Gazprom Neft will have the opportunity to participate in short-term exchange programs with Khalifa University students. Additionally, the possibility of establishing a joint dual-degree program between universities in Russia and the UAE will be explored.

Ilya Dementyev, Rector of the Gazprom Neft Corporate University, said: “We are creating a format in which students from Russia and the UAE will be able to work together on technological challenges, participate in hackathons and exchange ideas. In doing so, we are shaping an international talent community ready to meet the most complex challenges in energy. This approach will enable future engineers to gain practical experience at the international level and apply best practice. I am confident that our partnership will become the foundation for strengthening the human-capital potential of high-tech industry and will foster new joint educational and research initiatives.”

H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “Partnership with Gazprom Neft, one of the technology leaders in the global oil and gas industry, opens up unique opportunities for our faculty, researchers and students. Our Petroleum Engineering Department is ranked 7th globally, while several of our research centers are focused on energy, sustainability, carbon capture, and hydrogen. Khalifa University also has a vibrant ecosystem for incubation and commercialization and we see great potential in combining our expertise. This collaboration will contribute to the advancement of innovation and the development of talent capable of shaping future technologies in the global energy sector.”

Gazprom Neft, under the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation, is also contributing to the development of an international remote-employment platform for BRICS countries, which will be open to specialists from the UAE. The online service aims to create a balanced global talent market by enabling cross-border collaboration. By 2027, the platform is expected to give Russian companies access to qualified professionals from partner countries, helping to address the domestic shortage of highly specialised experts and promote Russian technologies on the international stage.

About Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft is a vertically integrated company, primarily engaged in the exploration and development of hydrocarbons fields, oil refining, production and sale of petroleum products. In terms of production and refining volumes, it stands among the top three largest companies in Russia. The company also fuels aircraft, marine and river transport, produces oils for industrial and automotive equipment, bitumen for building high-quality roads, and develops alternative energy projects. Gazprom Neft’s largest shareholder is Gazprom PJSC, which holds a 95.68 % interest..

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

The Energytechnohub Petersburg (Energy Hub) is a technology community for start-up development in the energy sector, created with the participation of Gazprom Neft, the Government of St Petersburg and the Agency for Technology Development. The capitalisation of its technology projects is estimated at two billion roubles; its ecosystem has launched 20 new businesses, and has attracted eight investment funds and created 13 university energy-clubs.