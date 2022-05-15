Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor of FUSO in Oman, has launched a free air-conditioning and cooling system check-up campaign for FUSO vehicle owners throughout the country. As part of the campaign, GAC will also be offering customers a complimentary 15-point vehicle health check together with discounts on labour and parts for all work that needs to be carried out.

Commenting on the launch of this campaign, Ashraf Mustafa Osman, the National Service Manager of GAC said, “As the official dealers of FUSO vehicles in Oman, and as one of the most customer focused automotive brands in the country, we are dedicated to providing a service that matches and exceeds all expectations. Campaigns such as these perfectly complement the capabilities of our factory approved service centres and well-trained staff; thereby offering our customers the best possible value in terms of a total ownership experience.”

The complimentary check-up includes a complete diagnostic and general health check of your vehicle’s A/C and Cooling system. As a value-added benefit, GAC will also conduct a comprehensive 15-point vehicle health check for your truck together with a complete vehicle wash. As needed, remedial measures will be suggested to keep your vehicle and its A/C operating at peak performance. Discounts of up to 45% on parts and 20% on labour will also be offered for all repair jobs identified during the free check-up. FUSO owners are encouraged to get their vehicles checked and can pre-book the service by phone or by visiting their local FUSO service centre.

“I encourage all FUSO owners to have their vehicles booked in and checked at the earliest during the campaign period. Doing so now will help avoid any serious issues and potentially more expensive fixes later in the summer,” added Ashraf Mustafa Osman

Fuso trucks are available from all General Automotive Company FUSO showrooms in Muscat, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Salalah. For more information on this offer please visit your nearest FUSO service center or Call 24500500 to book your appointment. follow @omanFuso on Facebook or our FUSO Oman page on LinkedIn to keep updated with the future offers.

-Ends-