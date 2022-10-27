Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently participated in this year’s MRO Europe, which was held at the ExCel London, where over 400 exhibitors displayed the aviation maintenance industry’s latest technologies, suppliers, products, and services.

Joramco stood out with exceptional brand dominance and a distinguished double-story stand as well as exclusive media sponsorships and coverage.

The event was well attended and Joramco’s delegates successfully met with potential clients, generated new business leads, forged new partnerships, and strengthened existing relationships. The company also announced several significant agreements with Spirit AeroSystems, MNG Airlines, TUI flY, CAE inc., flyadeal, and euroAtlantic Airlines.

Multiple media outlets interviewed Joramco’s CEO, Fraser Currie. In addition, Mr. Currie presented at the Go Live! Theatre and shared his insights on the latest MRO business.

MRO Europe is an annual event held in different cities across Europe. Each year it brings together the global airline supply chain to network, learn, and conduct face-to-face meetings. Senior-level decision-makers and prominent global actors in all MRO fields debate crucial industry issues and challenges.

