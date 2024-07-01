British audio manufacturer Meridian and JLR have worked together since 2010

Automotive electrification presents new opportunities for immersive audio design

Future innovations will enhance the modern luxury experience for clients

Work already underway on world-first technology to debut on JLR vehicles in future

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JLR has extended its long-term engineering collaboration with British audio innovator Meridian to supply and develop high-performance in-car audio technology for its next generation of electric vehicle architectures.

Since 2010, JLR has been working with the Cambridge-based audio specialist to develop the audio systems in all vehicles across its house of brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

The extension to this collaboration will enable Meridian’s specialists to input into in the design of new models at an even earlier stage, which is critical as JLR’s modern luxury electrification plans mature. This early work is something that has come to define the relationship between JLR and Meridian, with cabins designed to ensure optimum audio experiences can be created.

Callum Hubbard, Technical Specialist – Vehicle Audio Technology at JLR, said: “The collaborative partnership between JLR and Meridian allows us to deliver fantastic sounding audio systems while being sympathetic to the design language of the vehicles. Together we will ensure the listening experience in our vehicles continues to be as engaging and enjoyable as possible.”

John Buchanan, CEO, Meridian Audio said: “It’s a true collaboration that creates one stronger team from the expertise of both participants, working together from a very early stage to create and deliver innovative, value-adding experiences.”

The current pinnacle of Meridian in-car audio technology can be found on Range Rover models with the Meridian Signature Sound System. This 1600W system features 35 speakers – including two 20W speakers in each of the four main headrests – for the most immersive sound experience.

The audio system also supports the fundamental refinement provided by the MLA-Flex body architecture to deliver serene cabin calmness – ensuring passengers enjoy a first-class experience. A third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s speakers.

By monitoring wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin, and generating a cancelling signal through the speakers, this technology can help occupants arrive at their destination feeling refreshed, even after the longest journeys.

Another innovation resulting from the JLR and Meridian collaboration includes the optional Range Rover Tailgate Event Suite which features an additional four rear speakers for the entertainment system to work perfectly when socialising with the tailgate deployed.

