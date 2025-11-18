Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jersey Finance, a leading international financial centre, continues its engagement across the Gulf region with two exclusive international finance networking receptions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The events, titled The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-Jersey Bridge: Building Global Links, were cohosted with Elaqat Law. The first event was held in Riyadh on 17 November, bringing together senior finance professionals, institutional investors and private wealth experts from across Saudi Arabia’s financial community. The second reception will take place in Jeddah on 19 November.

Hosted by Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa and India at Jersey Finance, the receptions provide valuable opportunities for attendees to connect, exchange insights, and focus on celebrating the ever-growing links between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jersey.

He was joined by a delegation of senior representatives from Jersey-based firms, including experts in wealth management, fund administration and fiduciary services, who shared perspectives on Jersey’s role in enabling cross-border investment flows and supporting the Kingdom's financial evolution.

Both events featured insights from Bandar Bin Thuwaini, Partner and Business Development Director at Elaqat Law, and Felwa Bin Thwayni, Partner at Elaqat Law alongside keynote addresses from Dominic Maddox, M&A Tax Specialist at KPMG and Enwright Desales, Partner, EY. Their contributions provided valuable perspectives on the evolving Saudi legal and tax landscape, and how international financial centres like Jersey can complement Saudi Arabia’s dynamic investment environment.

These events build on Jersey Finance’s long-standing commitment to fostering cross-border collaboration and knowledge-sharing between Jersey and key Gulf markets. The networking receptions serve as platforms to discuss developments in areas such as sustainable finance, family offices, Islamic finance and cross-jurisdictional investment strategies, which are increasingly relevant to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa and India at Jersey Finance, said: "Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s financial landscape. Through these networking receptions, we aim to strengthen relationships, share expertise, and explore opportunities for collaboration with professionals and institutions across the Kingdom. The events also reflect Jersey’s ongoing dedication to building lasting partnerships throughout the Gulf.”

The receptions also follow Jersey Finance’s recent insights on cross-border investment and finance structuring, published in its Cross-Border Investment and Finance white paper and discussed in the episode of The Jersey Heard Podcast. These initiatives highlight evolving trends in areas such as governance modernisation, Islamic finance, and the convergence of ESG principles across global markets.

Both the Riyadh and Jeddah receptions are invitation-only events, designed to provide an engaging forum for dialogue among senior finance and investment leaders.

About Jersey: Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world.

About Jersey Finance: Jersey Finance is proud to represent and promote the Island of Jersey as a clear leader in international finance. We champion the competitive position of Jersey’s finance industry, both locally and internationally, supporting the highest regulatory standards and the most attractive products and services to suit the needs of global investors.

