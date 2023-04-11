Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles - the exclusive distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – has announced that the 2023 INFINITI QX80, with its innovative technologies and luxurious interiors, is available across all its showrooms in the national capital.

The 2023 INFINITI QX80 comes standard with the MYINFINITI mobile app, which enables owners to use their smartphones to monitor, control, and receive alerts from their vehicle. The SUV's graceful, athletic proportions, and exquisite detailing gives away its 5.6-liter V8 engine that generates an impressive 400 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque. The engine is shielded by a double arch grille with delicate folds that is inspired by origami and highlights the Japanese design essence.

Meanwhile, the SUV is equipped with an array of active safety technologies such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additionally, it has driver-assistance features like Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection to aid in low-speed maneuvering, Intelligent Cruise Control for comfortable highway driving, and a Smart Rear-view Mirror that offers an unobstructed view behind the vehicle.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “INFINITI is once again raising the bar even higher on its innovative technologies and features. With the MyINFINITI App, INFINITI aims to offer remote access to safety and convenience features, provides vehicle information, and lets you program personalised alerts. Additionally, the QX80 has already garnered a devoted following among customers in Abu Dhabi with a plethora of features that improves driver safety and comfort. The 2023 INFINITI QX80 is a great choice for customers who are looking for an exciting and comfortable drive.”

Customers can check out the smart technologies offered by the luxurious SUV at Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms with its new advanced, high-end versions available in three categories, namely SENSORY, ProACTIVE and BLACK EDITION, each of which comes with standard INFINITI All-Mode® Four-Wheel Drive.

Designed with friends and family in mind, the SUV’s three rows of seats, with seating for seven as standard or eight with an optional second-row bench seat, allows customers to bring along the entire family in comfort. The QX80 SENSORY offers Napa leather appointments for all three rows, while the QX80 ProACTIVE provides quilted, semi-aniline leather appointments. The cabin's appearance is further enhanced by a variety of attractive trim options, including available Charcoal Burl. Other notable features of the INFINITI QX80 include an INFINITI InTouch touchscreen infotainment system with a 12.3-inch display and features navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay® and USB-based Android Auto™ capability.

INFINITI has introduced the MyINFINITI App as a complimentary service for three years from the date of purchase. This app provides convenient access to a range of features, such as driving history and analysis, car locator/my car finder, remote horn and lights, remote door lock/unlock, remote engine start, vehicle health report and malfunction notifications, maintenance alerts, and speed, curfew, zone, and theft alerts.

Test drives for the 2023 INFINITI QX80 are available across Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit https://www.infiniti-abudhabi.com/.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years - brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof.

For more information about our INFINITI products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

INFINITI: Instagram and Facebook