Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Symanto, a pioneering AI company with over 15 years of experience in transforming research into real-world AI solutions.

Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at GITEX Global 2025, the partnership marks a major step in advancing the UAE’s role as a hub for AI innovation and international collaboration. The partnership aims to jointly build, and scale applied AI solutions globally, enabling both companies to develop and deploy advanced, scalable technologies that accelerate digital transformation for governments and enterprises across the region and beyond.

Rooted in deep research, technological expertise, and agile execution, both companies share a common vision of advancing artificial intelligence from experimentation to large-scale, high-impact deployment. By combining Inception’s enterprise-grade engineering and product development capabilities with Symanto’s proven experience in AI innovation that ranges from research to solution building, the partnership seeks to accelerate the creation of intelligent systems that address real business challenges.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Our partnership with Symanto brings together our complementary strengths and a shared vision to transform how organizations can leverage AI for growth and efficiency. Together, we’re accelerating digital transformation, scaling enterprise-grade AI solutions from the UAE to the world, and enabling businesses to make faster, AI-powered data-driven decisions that create lasting competitive advantage.

Khaleeq Aziz, CEO of Symanto, commented, “What excites us about this partnership is the alignment of ambition and expertise. With Inception, we are taking the next steps by building products and solutions that can transform industries, create lasting impact for people and communities worldwide, and lay the foundation for the next generation of AI innovation.”

The announcement comes as Inception continues its participation at GITEX Global 2025, where the organization is showcasing its latest AI innovations under the theme “Authentic Intelligence. Real Impact.” Featured across both the G42 District (Hall 6) and the Government Hall (Hall 18), Inception’s presence highlights its role as the intelligence layer powering G42’s Intelligence Grid, demonstrating how purpose-built AI is driving enterprise and national transformation.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program​ for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Symanto

Symanto is a pioneer in Human AI technology, specialising in psychology-based artificial intelligence and natural language processing. For over 15 years, Symanto has helped global organisations transform data into human-centred insights that drive better business decisions. The company’s proprietary platform combines psychological understanding with Agentic AI to deliver solutions that are both powerful and intuitive.

Key solutions include; AI Insights – providing deep market intelligence, competitive analysis and global media analysis uncovering real intentions and creating on the fly strategies, Human-machine interaction that reimagines customer and stakeholder engagement powered through empathetic personalised multilingual agents, and Foundational platforms - delivering ai accelerators to enable organisations to incubate, develop and deploy any AI Agentic use case.

For more information, visit www.symanto.com.