Graduates will have the opportunity to officiate at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Registration for the program is now open

Abu Dhabi, UAE: An expertly crafted training program, supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Tennis Federation, has been designed with the aim of producing fully qualified local Line Umpires who will be on court with the star players at the highly anticipated Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024. The tournament takes place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, between February 3rd and 11th.

The Local Line Umpire Training Program provides practical on-court tuition, including techniques, calls and signals, before participants will be tasked with officiating during matches as part of the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open community program.

Away from the court, participants of the Local Line Umpire Training Program will learn about some of the key elements associated with professional tennis worldwide, such as understanding the three governing bodies and gaining insight into the structure and level of tournaments, along with the role of officials.

HE Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “As tennis continues to grow in popularity within the UAE, we are confident the Local Line Umpire Training Program will encourage more people to take an interest in the sport from an officiating perspective.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for aspiring officials to learn about the key aspects of tennis both on and off the court, while developing the required attributes to not only advance from the program, but also go on and make a positive impact within the game.

“We hope to see many of the graduates from this program officiating at next year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in front of their friends and family, along with a huge global audience.”

Nigel Gupta, Director of Tennis Events at IMG and Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, added: “This fantastic initiative is a key component in elevating the growth of tennis across the UAE.

“Overseen by officials who are vastly experienced at the highest level of the game, the Local Line Umpire Training Program will provide participants with all the necessary skills required on court, as well as an opportunity to build a career in the sport.

“With an opportunity to officiate at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024 following graduation from the program, there really is no bigger incentive to register and take part.”

In addition to contributing to the overall growth of tennis in the UAE and developing a pool of local Line Umpires to be involved at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024, the groundbreaking program has been created with the intention of providing a pathway to becoming a qualified tennis official and enabling more certified Line Umpires in the UAE to be used for international events.

The Local Line Umpire Training Program runs from January 5th-28th.

For more information, and to register, click here