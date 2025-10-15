AI assistant and a virtual asset monitoring system that strengthen oversight and facilitate easy access to information

An updated digital platform to improve user experience and promote inclusivity

Dubai, UAE – The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) today spotlighted the next generation of regulatory services, focusing on ease of access, transparency, and open data, placing them at the core of the UAE’s financial regulatory framework, during its participation in GITEX Global 2025.

This step is part of the SCA’s efforts in its digital transformation journey, aligning with the UAE’s national strategy for advanced and inclusive government services.

H.E. Waleed Al Awadhi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, said: “SCA’s digital transformation reflects the UAE’s broader vision for modern, accessible governance. By leveraging advanced technologies such as open data and artificial intelligence, and redesigning our digital platform, we are creating regulatory tools that anticipate change and protect confidence in the market. It is a transformation that strengthens both service and supervision.”

During GITEX Global 2025, SCA is showcasing two AI-powered prototypes that illustrate how advanced technologies can strengthen investor engagement and market oversight, alongside a newly designed digital platform.

The SupTech Virtual Assets Monitoring prototype illustrates how supervisory tools can support proper onboarding and monitoring of virtual asset service providers. The tools are powered by AI for seamless case investigations. Meanwhile, the Investor AI Assistant, developed using MS Azure Cognitive Services, allows investors to verify SCA-licensed entities and individuals and access regulatory information through bilingual voice and text interaction.

The redesigned website complements these innovations by improving how users navigate, search and interpret market data. Service titles and descriptions have been rewritten for clarity, while bilingual content has been refined for accuracy and consistency

The new platform also enhances access to information and strengthens market transparency.

Accessibility was an equally important part of the redesign, ensuring that the platform serves every user without barriers. In line with DLS 2.0 standards, the website introduces features that make SCA’s digital services more inclusive for people of determination, including text-to-speech functionality, adjustable font and contrast settings, and layouts optimised for mobile and tablet.

Through these initiatives, SCA is shaping a more transparent and connected capital market environment that supports innovation, inclusion and sustainable economic growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gopika Nair

Account Manager

Edelman Smithfield

E: gopika.nair@edelmansmithfield.com