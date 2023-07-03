With unrivalled data access and over 100 million data points, they achieved a 650% revenue growth this year without external funding. Join Dotlas in reshaping the industry with its transformative platform. Dotlas invites retailers to join them in reshaping the industry with its transformative platform.

DUBAI, UAE: - Dotlas, a groundbreaking, bootstrapped UC Berkeley-Incubated startup led by Careem veterans, is excited to announce the launch of the pilot program of the region's first fully conversational SaaS-AI platform tailored to the retail industry.

With their remarkable success in serving major F&B start-ups, this X-Careem analytics team is now expanding its offering to the retail sector. Today the team announces their new SaaS platform, catering specifically to the needs of retail SMEs. “Dotlas is poised to revolutionise the way retailers access and utilize data. Our mission is to make data-driven insights available to all”, shares Nuno Amaral de Freitas, former Head of Analytics at Careem and Dotlas CEO.

"In the Middle East, retail businesses face considerable challenges in accessing top-notch data, and our team discerned the escalating demand for insights amongst retailers," explained Nuno. "At Careem, I saw firsthand the need to share insights with our merchants. Many did not have the capabilities to access vital information, limiting their growth potential."

Dotlas takes great pride in its exceptional suite of APIs, surpassing what is currently available in the market. With over 100 million data points, Dotlas provides unparalleled access to a wide range of information. Not only do they have comprehensive coverage of every single food and beverage retailer in the UAE and KSA, but their data also includes product catalogues, advertisements, social media trends, reviews, foot traffic, and more. Nuno highlights an example showcasing the value of quick insights. “Managing inflation on product catalogues is a common challenge for retailers,” he says. “One way our platform can assist is by spotting items with high price shifts, such as swapping costly avocado for cheaper butternut squash and even providing a new recipe. This actionable data makes a real difference, providing simple answers without complex analytics or SQL capabilities.”

The company has achieved a remarkable 650% revenue growth without external funding since December 2022. Nuno emphasizes, "While numerous start-ups depend on external funding, we have chosen a different approach, prioritizing market fit before seeking funding."

Dotlas attributes its outstanding performance to its unwavering dedication to customers. "Our proximity to customers is what sets us apart, and we live by our mantra of delivering results that WOW," states Eshwaran Venkat, CTO at Dotlas. "And because of this, our growth is largely driven by referrals."

"We are a dynamic team of nine highly skilled professionals. We attract top-tier talent by harnessing the power of AI responsibly, as together we have a passion for solving problems that can positively impact the lives of millions,” adds Eshwaran.

Dotlas invites retail brands, distributors, and small and medium-sized retailers to join the journey. Discover how the region's first fully conversational AI platform can revolutionise your business by contacting Nuno at nuno@dotlas.com.

Join us in reshaping the future of the retail industry with our region's first fully conversational AI platform, where decisions are made smarter, and success is guaranteed.

-Ends-

About Dotlas

Dotlas is the retail business co-pilot, a no-code generative AI SaaS platform that answers hyper-local questions. The xCareem analytics team empowers businesses to leverage comprehensive data and gain actionable insights without coding expertise or analytics resources.

Learn more about Dotlas at www.dotlas.com or follow our regular updates on Twitter and https://twitter.com/DotlasAi and Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/dotlas/