Partnership supports EWEC's strategic objectives to enhance energy sector infrastructure and utilise advanced digital systems for operations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Contango, a leading company in managing change and digital technological transformation, to advance digital strategies and Enterprise Technology transformation initiatives at EWEC.

The MoU was signed by Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, and Tansel Kilicarslan, CEO of Contango, in the presence of representatives from both entities.

EWEC is rapidly increasing electricity capacity from renewable and clean energy sources, and presiding over the largest transformation of the country’s water production infrastructure. Through the strategic partnership, EWEC and Contango will collaborate under the guidance of a joint committee to coordinate and identify strategic services aimed at propelling digital programmes and driving corporate technology transformation initiatives at EWEC to support its acceleration of the UAE’s energy transition.

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said: “The global energy landscape is undergoing a rapid evolution, driven by the need for sustainable solutions. The UAE is a beacon of best-in-class renewable and clean energy projects accelerating change, and EWEC is leading the development and deployment of these projects in support of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Our partnership with Contango will support EWEC with the development of cutting-edge digital technologies into our operations to enhance efficiency and optimise processes across the energy sector as we integrate and increase our renewable and clean energy capacity and enable a sustainable future for the UAE.”

Tansel Kilicarslan, CEO of Contango, said: “At Contango, we are committed to empowering businesses to thrive in the rapidly evolving technology landscape through our innovative and future-ready solutions. Our partnership with EWEC is a testament to this commitment, as we work to deliver essential services that drive their digital strategies and technology transformation initiatives. With a proven track record in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, automation processes and cybersecurity, we support organisations achieve their goals of leveraging data and enhancing customer experiences.”

EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying world-leading utility-scale renewable and clean energy, and low-carbon intensive water desalination projects. These efforts are crucial for ensuring the reliability of the energy network, meeting future energy demand in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and supporting the country’s net zero by 2050 objectives.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For EWEC Media Enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae

About Contango

Contango is a strategic partner that empowers organizations to achieve transformative growth. Our team of experts combines global best practices with deep local market expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions that drive long-term value creation.

Our services are designed to enhance the core of our clients' businesses. They include Transformation Management, Organizational Transformation, Procurement Services, Digital Transformation, Research and Market Intelligence, ESG, and Value Realization. NEXT50, our Data and AI practice, partners with businesses to achieve their data transformation goals.

As a trusted advisor to ADQ's portfolio companies, Contango works closely with CEOs to navigate complex market disruptions, secure a talent advantage, and position their organizations for sustained success, helping them achieve the full scale of their aspirations. For more information, please visit: https://contango.ae/.