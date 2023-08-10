Abu Dhabi – Amenah Al Muhairi, a remarkable 15-year-old female Emirati athlete and member of Mubadala’s Excellence Program, is set to make history by becoming the first Emirati to represent the UAE at the World Junior Championships in Freestyle Snowboarding. The prestigious competition will take place from the 28th of August 2023, at the scenic Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand, where Amenah will be showcasing her skills in both the thrilling Slopestyle and Big Air categories.

Amenah's journey began in January 2022 when, at just 13 years old, she achieved a significant milestone by representing the UAE in the Sarajevo Cup at FIS International competitions. The young prodigy astounded audiences and competitors alike by securing two silver and three bronze medals in the Slopestyle events, along with two silver and six bronze medals in the Big Air events, making her the first Emirati to achieve such a remarkable feat.

Notably, Amenah also claimed a bronze medal in her category at the first international FIS Slopestyle event held at Ski Dubai in October of the same year, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of Slopestyle Snowboarding. She continued her impressive journey by competing in various winter sports events across Austria, Germany, and Bosnia last winter, all in preparation for the upcoming Championships in New Zealand.

In 2021, Mubadala launched its Excellence Program with the aim of empowering and supporting gifted individuals in pursuing their dreams. This initiative has already made a significant impact by providing support to aspiring athletes, including fencers, padel players, sailors, triathletes, equestrians and many others. It’s purpose is to encourage members of the community to excel in their chosen disciplines while pursuing an active lifestyle through sport and fitness.

Amenah Al Muhairi, who is a member of Mubadala’s Excellence Program, said: "My journey in snowboarding has been extraordinary thanks to my supporters. Their belief in my abilities has been a huge driving force behind my success, and I feel truly honored to represent the UAE at the World Junior Championships. Nurturing Emirati talent is crucial for the growth of sports in our nation, and I hope to inspire more young athletes to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

“I am excited to compete alongside some of the world's best athletes and make history for the UAE on the international stage. I am immensely grateful for the support I have received from Mubadala, proving that Emirati athletes can achieve greatness in winter sports and beyond."

Currently, Amenah is diligently honing her skills in Australia during its winter season as she prepares to compete in New Zealand. Her vision extends far beyond this event, as she aspires to represent the UAE as the first Emirati female athlete in Freestyle Snowboarding at the 2024 Gangwon Youth Olympic Games and the 2026 Milan Winter Olympic Games.

The World Junior Championships in Freestyle Snowboarding represent not only a remarkable achievement for Amenah Al Muhairi but also a groundbreaking moment for the UAE in the world of winter sports.

Mubadala continues to be at the forefront of supporting local talent, and this historic milestone is a testament to the organization's commitment to nurturing excellence in the UAE's sporting community.

