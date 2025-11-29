

Dubai, UAE — Daze, the contemporary furniture brand celebrated for its refined modernity and inventive design, has officially opened its second showroom in Dubai. Situated in the city’s dynamic Sheikh Zayed Road, the 550-square-meter space debuts the brand’s newest collections, uniting timeless forms with innovative materials to capture the evolving language of modern living.

The launch of Daze Dubai, the brand’s second showroom, marks a significant step in its regional expansion, further establishing its distinctive design philosophy within a city celebrated for its cultural diversity, architectural ambition, and global design influence. Conceived as an immersive experience, the showroom balances contemporary functionality with quiet elegance, inviting visitors to explore thoughtfully curated pieces that champion comfort, individuality, and elevated everyday living.

“Design is at the heart of everything we do at Daze,” said Mrs. Zeina Batal – General Manager at Daze. She added “With this new showroom in Dubai, a city that mirrors our values of creativity, design excellence, and forward-thinking vision, we wanted to create a space that reflects our passion for form, texture, and harmony.”

Building on the success of its flagship showroom in Lebanon, Daze continues to strengthen its presence across the region, with additional openings planned in the GCC and soon in Africa, reinforcing its position as a rising leader in modern furniture and interior design.