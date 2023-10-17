Dubai, UAE:— Based on the latest KPMG CEO Outlook Pulse Survey, globally, CEOs reported cybersecurity as the number one threat to their company’s growth over the next three years – a significant increase from fifth place since 2020, and ahead of regulatory, tax and supply chain risks. According to KPMG, “the concept of Zero Trust is a growing area of interest, and CISOs should continue to work toward the most effective means of implementing an organization-wide zero-trust architecture, as well as a set of principles that align with business and operating priorities.”[OG(1]

To support UAE enterprise and government organizations with their Zero Trust Security journey, CyberKnight has partnered with KPMG, a global network of professional firms providing consulting and advisory services. The signed agreement between the two companies enables co-delivery of End-to-End Zero Trust Security implementations which consists of the development of a Zero Trust Security strategy, architecture, implementation of the security solutions as per recommendation in the roadmap and post implementation support.

“We have spent the last 4 years evangelizing, educating, and creating awareness around Zero Trust Security across the Middle East. As a trusted advisor, we have been able to help customers cut through the clutter surrounding the 60+ cybersecurity domains that are technically associated with Zero Trust Security, as well as reduce the noise around the many vendors in space. Yet, we were missing the consulting element that should happen before any solutions are mapped; until now. Therefore, we are thrilled about our strategic partnership with KPMG that adds this key missing link to the entire Zero Trust Security strategy, enabling us to jointly pioneer an innovative, end-to-end offering for the market.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

“We are excited to announce our new collaboration with CyberKnight, extending our Zero Trust Services within our Digital Transformation Service Portfolio. This partnership between KPMG and CyberKnight focuses on offering a holistic Zero Trust journey, guiding organizations in aligning their security objectives with their technology and business strategies from the start. KPMG will play a crucial role in establishing a strong foundation for Zero Trust, encompassing comprehensive zero trust strategy, fit-for-purpose security architecture and pragmatic roadmaps that, together with successful implementation of security technologies, will deliver the desired business outcomes.” , . added Dimitrios Petropoulos, Partner, Digital and Innovation – Cyber at KPMG.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight’ s Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About KPMG:

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We have 227,000 outstanding professionals working together to deliver value in 146 countries and territories. With a worldwide presence, KPMG continues to build on our successes thanks to clear vision, defined values and, above all, our people. Our industry focus helps KPMG firms’ professionals develop a rich understanding of clients'​ businesses and the insight, skills and resources required to address industry-specific issues and opportunities.