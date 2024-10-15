Abu Dhabi, UAE – CNTXT, a leading data services and solutions company, supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, embarks on several initiatives to empower Abu Dhabi government as well as UAE startups.

CNTXT aims at developing a unified platform powered by AWS to streamline licensing, permitting, inspection, audit, and litigation processes for the Abu Dhabi government, with the potential to expand to other regions and governmental entities in the UAE. Leveraging UAE-grown LLM models, the initiative will contribute to the development of a robust data and AI service platform for government use. AWS will provide support through access to its technical teams, including Solutions Architects and subject matter experts, helping CNTXT achieve its objectives efficiently and effectively.

CNTXT plan to organize targeted training programs, workshops and technical events on AWS Services and CNTXT technologies to empower UAE startups. With a network of over 120 startups, CNTXT is dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of emerging businesses in the region.

“By combining our strengths, we can collectively accelerate digital transformation adoption in the UAE, ensuring that UAE has the infrastructure they need to succeed,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, CEO of CNTXT. “CNTXT’s effort with AWS’s support marks a significant step forward in making the UAE's entire ecosystem future-proof and AI-ready.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About CNTXT

CNTXT, is a leading data services and solutions company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its cutting-edge smart segmentation technology. Focused on accelerating AI application development, CNTXT empowers enterprises with the resources to customize and deploy robust base generative models. For more information, visit: https://cntxt.tech/