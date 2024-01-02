PHOTO
Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced its accomplishments in December 2023, the conclusion of five bond issuances for prominent companies and entities operating in various sectors in the Egyptian market including Corplease, Egypt’s leading leasing company, Bedaya Mortgage, Aman for Financial Services and Consumer Financing, GB Leasing and Factoring, in addition to Rawasi for Urban Development.
This brings the aggregate value of debt capital market deals executed by CI Capital in the year 2023 to EGP xxbn.
Below is a summary of the five deals executed by the company at the end of December 2023:
- 1. EGP 3.177bn Securitized Bond Issuance for Corplease
- a. The issuance comes in 4 tranches:
- i. First tranche: EGP 392mn, with a tenor of 13 months, received an AA+ rating.
- ii. Second tranche: EGP 1.196bn, with a tenor of 37 months, received an AA rating.
- iii. Third tranche: EGP 1.308bn, with a tenor of 52 months, received an A rating.
- iv. Fourth tranche: EGP 281mn with a tenor of 65 months, received an A rating
- b. CI Capital, Ahly Pharos, and Commercial International Bank Egypt, acted as financial advisers, issuance managers, and lead arranges.
- c. Baker Tilly acted as the issuance’s financial auditor.
- d. Zaki Hashem & Partners acted as legal adviser.
- 2. EGP 1.645bn Securitized Bond Issuance for GB Lease
- a. The issuance comes in 3 tranches:
- i. First tranche: EGP 280mn, with a tenor of 13 months, received an AA+ rating.
- ii. Second tranche: EGP 790mn, with a tenor of 37 months, received an AA rating.
- iii. Third tranche: EGP 575mn, with a tenor of 56 months, received an A rating.
- b. CI Capital, Al Ahly Pharos, and Commercial International Bank acted as the financial advisers, issuance manager, and lead arranger.
- c. KPMG Hazem Hassan Consulting acted as the issuance’s financial auditor.
- d. Dreny and Partners acted as the legal adviser.
- 3. EGP 1.148bn Securitized Bond Issuance for Aman
- a. The issuance comes in 4 tranches:
- i. First tranche: EGP 524mn, with a tenor of 6 months, received a P1 rating.
- ii. Second tranche: EGP 262mn, with a tenor of 9 months, received a P1 rating.
- iii. Third tranche: EGP 203mn, with a tenor of 13 months, received an A rating.
- iv. Fourth tranche: EGP 159mn with a tenor of 24 months, received an A rating of A.
- b. CI Capital, Al Ahly Pharos, and Arab African International Bank acted as the financial advisers, issuance manager, and lead arranger.
- c. United Consultants acted as the issuance’s financial auditor.
- d. Zaki Hashem & Partners acted as the legal adviser.
- 4. EGP 1.012bn Securitized Bond Issuance for Rawasi
- a. The issuance comes in 3 tranches:
- i. First tranche: EGP 244mn, with a tenor of 25 months, received an AA+ rating.
- ii. Second tranche: EGP 342mn, with a tenor of 49 months, received an AA rating.
- iii. Third tranche: EGP 426mn, with a tenor of 74 months, received an A rating.
- b. CI Capital, Arab African International Bank and Al Ahly Pharos acted as the financial advisers, issuance manager, and lead arranger.
- c. Fathalla & Co – Member of Nexia International acted as the issuance’s financial auditor
- d. Dreny and Partners acted as the legal adviser.
- 5. EGP 843mn Securitized Bond Issuance for Bedaya
- a. The issuance comes in 4 tranches
- i. First tranche: EGP 93mn, with a tenor of 13 months, received an AA+ rating.
- ii. Second tranche: EGP 307mn, with a tenor of 37 months, received an AA rating.
- iii. Third tranche: EGP 305mn, with a tenor of 60 months, received an A
- iv. Fourth tranche: EGP 138mn with a tenor of 77 months, received an A rating of
- b. CI Capital acted as the sole financial adviser, issuance manager, and lead arranger.
- c. KPMG Hazem Hassan Consulting acted as the issuance’s financial auditor.
- d. Barakat, Maher & Partners and Clyde & Co acted as the legal advisers.
