Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced its accomplishments in December 2023, the conclusion of five bond issuances for prominent companies and entities operating in various sectors in the Egyptian market including Corplease, Egypt’s leading leasing company, Bedaya Mortgage, Aman for Financial Services and Consumer Financing, GB Leasing and Factoring, in addition to Rawasi for Urban Development.

This brings the aggregate value of debt capital market deals executed by CI Capital in the year 2023 to EGP xxbn.

Below is a summary of the five deals executed by the company at the end of December 2023: