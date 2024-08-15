United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Brighton College Abu Dhabi is thrilled to celebrate its pupils’ outstanding Summer 2024 A Level results, with over half of all grades awarded an A* or A.

This year’s results reflect the tremendous efforts and endeavours of the pupils, supported by the inspiration and guidance of their talented teachers. More than half of all grades awarded were A* to A grades, with 21% being A* grades, 53% at A* to A grades and 72% A* to B. In addition to the outstanding A Level results, 66% of Extended Project Qualifications (EPQs) were awarded an A* or A, with all EPQs achieving B or above.

The College proudly maintains its outstanding performance from 2023, congratulating all pupils on their dedication and remarkable achievements. The Class of 2024 is now set to advance to some of the best universities around the world, with pupils holding over 80 offers from Russell Group Universities such as Imperial, UCL, Leeds, Durham, Bristol, King’s College, London and Manchester. Beyond the UK, pupils are expected to attend prestigious institutions including Columbia, Stanford, Berklee College of Music, University of Toronto, University of Hong Kong, and RCSI Bahrain.

Jennifer Walters, Head of Senior School at Brighton College Abu Dhabi said, “I am delighted to see our pupils this summer achieve A level results of such strength and breadth. Notwithstanding the wonderful achievement reflected in the results, we also celebrate the many individual stories which may not necessarily shine through in grades alone, and of which we are equally proud.

I am enormously proud of everything our pupils and teachers have achieved, congratulate them on these impressive results and wish those pupils moving on to university every success in their future.”

About Brighton College Abu Dhabi

Brighton College Abu Dhabi is rated 'Very Good’ by ADEK and stands as one of the top British-curriculum schools in the Middle East, catering to pupils aged 3 to 18 years old. Operated by Bloom Education, the school consistently delivers exceptional academic results, offers a wide array of co-curricular activities, provides outstanding pastoral care and fosters a strong sense of community at its core.

Recognised as one of the ‘Top 10’ private schools in the Middle East in the 2024 Spear’s Schools Index in partnership with Thuso, Brighton College Abu Dhabi is part of the renowned Brighton College family of Schools and serves as the sister school to England’s 'School of the Decade' (The Sunday Times).

Pupils at Brighton College Abu Dhabi experience a vibrant and demanding learning environment, underpinned by a distinct British independent school ethos that mirrors the values and dynamic culture of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

Situated in a purpose-built campus adjacent to Khalifa Park, the school features state-of-the-art facilities and is staffed by highly experienced and talented academic and support staff, maintaining the exceptional standard of education upheld by other Brighton Colleges worldwide.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi equips its pupils with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve excellent GCSE and A-Level results, ensuring that its alumni secure placements at leading universities across the globe. The Class of 2023-24 held over 100 offers from Russell Group Universities and went on to study at universities including Exeter, Manchester, UCL, Leeds, Durham and King’s College London. Beyond the UK pupils attend prestigious institutions including Berkley, Dartmouth, UCLA, Purdue, University of Toronto, University of Geneva and Rome University of the Arts.

The school's consecutive recognition as the ‘British School of the Year’ by LUXLife Private Education Awards in both 2022 and 2023 underscores its ongoing success.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

https://www.brightoncollege.ae/