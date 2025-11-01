Dubai, UAE — BPC, a global leader in payments solutions, launched the BPC Trusted Partner Program. The program aims to accelerate market entry for BPC partners in MEA, help to drive digitalization and innovation through collaborative approach and technological synergies, and strengthen BPC’s existent partner ecosystem.

The newly launched program goal is to help BPC partners to understand how to better leverage BPC’s advanced technology to create additional value, expand into new industries and geographies, bring innovative solutions to existing customers, and increase profitability through joint commercial motions.

The BPC Trusted Partner Program is aimed to onboard ATM/POS hardware vendors, card/chip/biometric and ticketing providers; software partners for core banking, lending, financial inclusion; and services providers for implementations, localisation, integration, BIN sponsors into already vast BPC partner ecosystem.

The opening and presentation of the program took place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai. Introducing the Program, Yiannos Papadopoulos, BPC’s Partners and Alliances Director MEA, outlined the Program’s structure and benefits and welcomed over 30 executive delegates representing 25 technology and consulting companies from various countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, East Africa, Ethiopia, Turkey, Iraq, and Kuwait and others.

Alongside Yiannos, BPC key experts and executives Imran Vilcassim, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Digital Banking, Tokhir Abdukadyrov SVP, Head of Digital Social & Infrastructure Solutions, Dulanjana Kumaratunge Presales Consultant, and Georgi Robev, Business Development Manager covered BPC’s key value propositions for the partners ranging from digital platform propositions, payment ecosystems enablement and SmartCities and mobility sector digitalisation.

Partners can align their offerings with BPC’s next-generation SmartVista platform, spanning issuing, acquiring, switching, real-time payments, digital channels, e-commerce, SoftPOS, urban mobility O-CITY solution, marketplaces and AI-driven fraud management, offering the ecosystem a future-proven, modular, and scalable foundation to meet diverse customer needs across the MEA region.

Built to help partners grow faster and expand their network leveraging BPC modern microservices technology stack, the BPC Trusted Partner Program provides its members major benefits below but not limited to:

Enablement & Certification: Product and solution training, value-proposition playbooks, and role-based certifications

Network extension opportunities: Regional partner events, co-marketing toolkits, and actionable market intelligence

Regional partner events, co-marketing toolkits, and actionable market intelligence Sales & Delivery Tooling: Deal support and solution design

Deal support and solution design User-friendly Partner Portal: for all assets, updates, and full digital onboarding and training

“At its core, this Program is designed to help both parties generate additional value and drive payments innovation across new markets and segments,” said Yiannos Papadopoulos, Partners and Alliances Director MEA, BPC MEA. “We believe that these partnerships are to be true win-win collaborations that bring valuable benefits and open doors to new opportunities from introducing new solutions to existing clients to entering new markets with speed and confidence.”

With the Trusted Partner Program now live, BPC will run a calendar of enablement sessions, certifications, and regional roadshows through 2026, supporting partners as they build pipelines, and accelerate delivery of innovation and secure digital payment experiences to banks, fintechs, merchants, governments, and national infrastructures across the region.

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps tier-1, tier-2 financial institutions, national switches, MSMEs, fintechs and other businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.