BBK, a leader in retail and corporate banking in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance, the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset exchange, to become the first bank and entity in the GCC to join the Binance Link Program. The partnership is pending final regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

The announcement was made at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum Bahrain 2025, marking a significant milestone for the region’s digital finance landscape.

Through this partnership, BBK will integrate Binance’s white label Crypto-as-a-Service solution directly into its Mobile Banking App. Using Plug & Play APIs, this integration will allow BBK customers to seamlessly trade and manage crypto assets without needing separate Binance accounts. A dedicated dashboard within the BBK Mobile App will provide a one-stop-shop for viewing holdings and executing transactions, combining traditional and digital investments in a single platform.

“This partnership reflects BBK’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric digital transformation,” said Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Group Chief Executive of BBK. “By integrating Binance’s capabilities into our mobile platform, we are empowering our customers with secure, convenient access to a broader range of investment opportunities.”

Mr. Tameem Al Moosawi, General Manager of Binance Bahrain, added: “We are proud to collaborate with BBK on this groundbreaking initiative. This not only enhances financial inclusion but also reinforces Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in crypto-asset innovation.”

Ms. Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance stated: “As demand for crypto assets rises globally, we are pleased to collaborate with BBK to help them offer these assets to their clients at scale, unlocking new growth potential.”

The collaboration supports Bahrain’s national vision to become a leading crypto-asset trading hub in the region. It also supports BBK’s embedded banking strategy, which aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial solutions—ranging from deposits and traditional investments to digital assets—all within a single, user-friendly platform.

Once regulatory approvals are finalized, BBK customers will enjoy instant access to Binance’s offerings alongside BBK’s own financial products, all through the BBK Mobile App.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 290 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Media contact

pr@binance.com