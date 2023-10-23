Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: With Riyadh hosting the seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative, a global gathering to provide solutions to global challenges faced by societies, Bain & Company announces its participation as a "Data and Knowledge Partner" at the event.

This year's event will be held under the theme 'The New Compass' from 24 to 26 October 2023, with the aim of examining key issues, social, economic and geopolitical transformations. Bain & Company Middle East will host an important panel discussion during the event.

Akram Alami, Partner and Middle East Head of Aviation, Utilities, and Sustainability & Responsibility Practices, Bain & Company, will lead a session on the energy transition. The "Scaling Green Technologies from Spark to Flame" program aims to overcome the uncertainty that appears on the potential capacity of the technology related to net zero emissions. The session will take place on October 24 at 12:00 pm. In this panel discussion, Akram Alami emphasizes that: "Green technologies are the future, and additional technological advances are key to enabling emissions elimination in hard-to-mitigate sectors and creating an achievable path towards net zero globally. By capitalizing on these ambitions for change, we look forward to this session discussing how leaders can summon unprecedented levels of investment, collaboration across sectors and courageous leadership to scale up these critical technologies on a global scale.

Tom De Waele , Middle East Managing Partner, Bain & Company, Middle East Office, highlights the importance of conducting this session right now: "Sustainability and environmental awareness have become indispensable considerations for businesses globally. They are no longer mere transients, but one of the foundations of lasting success. Embracing sustainability not only involves companies being responsible, but also fosters more agile businesses that are ready to grow."

Ahmed Bohsnak, Partner and Head of Bain & Company in Riyadh, said: "Recognizing the importance of economic diversification, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has led many initiatives in recent years. These initiatives not only address economic diversification, but also include bold sustainability goals."

The seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative is set to be one of the most impactful gatherings, with discussions on sustainability, artificial intelligence, green technologies and more. The event also aims to mobilize global efforts to adopt a collective vision to drive positive change for the benefit of our future.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consulting firm that supports leading aspirants in shaping a brighter future.With 65 headquarters in 40 countries around the world, we work with our clients as a team with a shared ambition to deliver exceptional results, outperform competition and redefine industries, complementing our integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators working to deliver the best results quickly and consistently. Our decade-long commitment to investing more than one billion US dollars in free services has brought our talent, expertise and insight to organizations facing today's challenges, including education, racial equality, social justice, economic development and the environment. We have been awarded a Gold rating by EcoFadis, the leading platform for assessing the environmental, social and ethical performance of global supply chains, making us in the top 1% of all companies, since our inception in 1973, we have measured the success of our clients, and we pride ourselves on maintaining the best levels of advisory support provided to our clients.