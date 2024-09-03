Awqaf Abu Dhabi is led by the vision to be the leading organization in the management and development of endowments and minors’ funds, ensuring sustainable development and socio-economic prosperity

Setting a model in endowment management, Awqaf Abu Dhabi operates through the circular economy model to grow endowments from ‘sustainable’ to ‘super-efficient’

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Established under the leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and operating under the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Awqaf Abu Dhabi is mandated with regulating, preserving and developing endowed assets, ensuring the distribution of profits, and creating sustainable value.

Among the key initiatives by Awqaf Abu Dhabi is the upcoming launch of a comprehensive digital platform for the management of endowments and provision of services, as well as focusing on training programs for youth to encourage their participation in endowment management. The entity is also strengthening partnerships with universities and research centers to support innovation in endowment management.

To mobilise community participation and strengthen awareness and engagement, Awqaf Abu Dhabi has launched its new social media channels. The public can stay updated with the latest initiatives, announcements and other activities related to the organisation via Instagram (@adawqaf), Facebook (@adawqaf) and X (@adawqaf).

Setting a new model in endowment management, Awqaf Abu Dhabi operates through the circular economy model with consistent returns on investment to ensure continued influx of finances enabling it to operate in a sustainable manner and taking the concept of circular economy to new heights. Each endowment covers its operational costs and generates revenue to invest in other opportunities and have a positive impact on the society.

With the circular economy principle, Awqaf Abu Dhabi ensures that all endowments contribute beyond the standard format. The adoption of this unique process allows the entity to grow the endowments from sustainable to “super-efficient” investments that deliver perpetual returns which in turn are used as per the Awqaf Abu Dhabi mandates. Other initiatives include digitization of endowment records to facilitate data management and improve work efficiency, launching endowment initiatives to maximize returns and diversify sources of income

These approaches reflect the global trends where there is an increased focus by investors with a global study reporting that 65 percent of investors are diversifying away from traditional asset classes over the next three years, with a focus on socially responsible investments. According to

the International Journal of Islamic Studies, waqf investment funds play a significant role in the development of societies by catalyzing economic empowerment programs and project financing, and highlights the perpetuation of endowment benefits, due to their permanence in supporting and developing society.

HE Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “Since our inception under the new identity of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we have been focused on strengthening the participation of the wider community in endowments and inspiring the community to partner in a noble cause that has long-term benefits for all sections of the society. The spirit of waqf is deeply ingrained in our culture and we are committed to maximising Waqf investments and returns for the collective welfare of society.”

He also added: “We are transforming our services to be aligned with the aspirations of the community, and to be in tune with the fast-changing trends. Accordingly, we are strengthening our technological infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and strengthening cooperation with the private sector to develop innovative endowment projects. We believe it is part of the social commitment and moral responsibility of all community members to be actively engaged in endowment projects for the long-term prosperity and progress of all sections of the society.”

Offering expert advice on setting up new Waqf endowments, including legal and financial structuring in compliance with local and international legislation, Awqaf Abu Dhabi also oversees the assets included in Waqf. Committed to contributing positively to the well-being of the society, the strategies and operations of Awqaf Abu Dhabi are aligned with the vision of the nation and its leadership.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi also aims to strengthen cooperation agreements with governmental, private, and civil community organizations, and to establish advisory councils with representatives from different entities to support decision-making.

With an extensive portfolio of assets under management, including a robust portfolio of income generating assets, Awqaf Abu Dhabi follow the highest standards in wealth management practices and also develop programmes aimed at empowering the beneficiaries of the Waqf through educational scholarships, healthcare services, and social welfare initiatives, among others. Community members can contact Awqaf Abu Dhabi for more details on endowment projects and investment opportunities.

Among notable recent partnerships, Awqaf Abu Dhabi and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) launched a Dh1 billion healthcare endowment fund over five years to further advance endowment work towards specialised healthcare needs of the community. The aim of the endowment is to meet specialised healthcare needs in Abu Dhabi, and to provide sustainable financing to create a positive social impact in the field of healthcare.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

Follow Awqaf Abu Dhabi on Instagram (@adawqaf), Facebook (@adawqaf) and X (@adawqaf).