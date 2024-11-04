Clinical skills lab, guest lectures, and internships poised to provide hands-on experience for UOWD students and professionals.

Dubai, UAE – Aspen Medical, a global leader in healthcare solutions, and the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) have agreed to work collaboratively to help boost healthcare education, training, and workforce development in the region.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Glenn Keys, Executive Chairman of Aspen Medical, and Professor Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD, the collaboration exemplifies the commitment of both brands to address the growing needs of the healthcare sector through innovative and practical initiatives that benefit students, professionals, and the wider community.

As part of the collaboration, Aspen Medical and UOWD will jointly deliver healthcare training programs focused on critical care, emergency response, and public health initiatives. Additionally, Aspen Medical and UOWD will collaborate on public health campaigns to promote health awareness and address regional healthcare challenges.

A key feature of the initiative will be the creation of a clinical skills and simulation lab that will further enhance UOWD’s learning environment and equip students with hands-on, experiential training in clinical competencies and critical thinking.

“We are excited at the prospect of working with UOWD to create meaningful pathways for students and professionals to advance their skills in healthcare,” Keys said. “This collaboration will not only enhance learning experiences but also contribute to workforce development and emergency preparedness in the region.”

“Collaborating with Aspen Medical opens doors to innovative healthcare education and training opportunities,” Professor Salem commented. “Our students will greatly benefit from the hands-on experiences and real-world insights that Aspen Medical brings to the table. We look forward to working together to address regional healthcare needs through education and outreach.”

Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager of Aspen Medical in the UAE, remarked on the significance of the initiative: “This collaboration with UOWD is an exciting step forward in our mission to elevate healthcare education and workforce readiness. By combining Aspen Medical’s global expertise with UOWD’s strong academic foundation, we are confident in the long-term impact this will have on healthcare training and public health awareness in the region.”

Aspen Medical will also contribute to UOWD’s Health Sciences faculty by offering guest lectures covering field hospital operations, emergency response in high-risk environments, and the latest innovations in deployable healthcare technologies. In addition, Aspen Medical will provide advisory services to help UOWD strengthen healthcare standards and workforce readiness in line with the best global practices. Health Sciences students and alumni will also benefit from internship opportunities at Aspen Medical’s remote healthcare facilities and public health campaigns.

The MoU underscores the shared vision of Aspen Medical and UOWD to foster a sustainable healthcare workforce that is equipped to address the evolving challenges of the sector.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under-resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Following a public tender process, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with Aspen Medical to provide comprehensive primary healthcare clinics in six rural and underserved areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Today, all six clinics are open and operating. Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com or www.aspenmedical.ae.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Iman Ashraf

Communications Manager- Aurora the Agency

iman@auroratheagency.com