Dubai- AIJRF: The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Foresight (AIJRF) a leading scientific and applied institution in the studies and applications of artificial intelligence and content creation, is participating in the specialized training program: "Health and Science Content Creators " organized by the Dubai Press Club in collaboration with Dubai Healthcare. A select group of prominent new media institutions are participating in providing the program's knowledge content.

H.E Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, AIJRF’s CEO, said: this partnership and programs are reflecting Dubai’s growing role in integrating advanced technologies into modern media production. He added that the AIJRF's involvement builds on its previous participation in the “Dubai Content Creators” initiative, which last year launched a program for “Economic Content Creators” with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

AI and Advanced Healthcare

The AIJRF is participating in two advanced programs to enhance the health and scientific content industry:

1- AI in Creating an Interactive Health Content: Integrating AI Tools to Advance Intelligent Healthcare Services ( 20 October, 2025):

Will train participants to use artificial-intelligence tools to design interactive, audience-specific health content and deliver smarter public-health messaging.

2- Your Intelligent Medical Assistant (29 October 2025) : Will introduce the fundamentals of generative AI in medicine, from building medical databases and analyzing patient data to developing prototypes for intelligent assistants capable of offering preliminary medical consultations.

About AIJRF:

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the World’s First Research Institution Specializing in Media, AI, and Content Creation

Founded in 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the world’s first global research institution dedicated to the study of media, artificial intelligence, content creation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the humanities. It was established by a group of professors and researchers specializing in these fields.

The AIJRF leads over 20 international initiatives in artificial intelligence, including the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Forum, the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), the Arab Artificial Intelligence Index in Universities (AIU), the AI Skills Camp for Students, and the AI Skills Challenge for University Youth.

AIJRF offers more than 120 training programs, including a professional diploma in areas such as: content creation and artificial intelligence, AI technologies and smart government services, AI and media industries, Metaverse media, and AI in education skills, among more than 20 specialized training tracks. These programs aim to integrate AI tools and solutions into key professional and educational sectors.

In 2021, the AIJRF has published the world’s first ethical and professional guide for AI-powered content creation, titled The Ethical Guide for AI Journalism. In 2024, it released the second edition under the title: The Professional and Ethical Guide for Using AI Technologies in Content Creation (AIJEC).