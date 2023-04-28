Get ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights! Arabian Automobiles INFINITI is introducing the all-new 2023 QX50 Sport - a sporty SUV that combines sleek style with cutting-edge technology. And that’s not all — new standard features across all four grades of the QX50 have also been rolled out to further set the standard for luxury SUVs in the region.

The QX50 SPORT is a roaring sight to behold, with its dark front fascia, 20-inch dark-painted and machine-finished wheels, and gloss black exterior trim pieces. The exterior is inspired by Japanese styling cues, featuring a double-arch front grille, a crescent-shaped rear roof pillar, bold crease lines along the bodysides, and a sleek roofline. But the interior is just as impressive, with luxurious and comfortable seating options and up to 65.1 incredible cubic feet of cargo space.

But it’s not just a pretty face; all four grades boast a powerful and innovative engine that delivers 268 horsepower and 380nm torque. Plus, with the world’s first mass-produced variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine, the QX50 is both powerful and fuel-efficient.

The infotainment system deserves some attention too. The QX50’s INFINITI InTouchTM system boasts an 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower screen, wired Android Auto™ and wireless Apple CarPlay®, four USB ports throughout the cabin, and a wireless device charging pad. Plus, two available Bose® audio systems with either 12 or 16 speakers create an immersive audio experience for all passengers.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the QX50 is its safety features. With Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist, the QX50 is equipped to keep you and your passengers safe on every trip. And with the full ProACTIVE package as standard on all 2023 models, you’ll have an extra layer of security for those long road trips.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to one of the INFINITI centres in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates or visit their website at www.infiniti-me.com to learn more about the 2023 QX50 and its different variants as to check out the other popular models in the INFINITI line. Step into the future with AAC today and experience the ride of your life.

-Ends-

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50 years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, Infiniti and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In 2021, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for ten years in a row.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: