Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announced the successful conclusion of its 2024 Summer Squad programme with a graduation ceremony at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Designed to offer meaningful work experience within the tourism and entertainment sector to young individuals aged 16 - 18, this year's programme ran for six weeks between July and August and saw the graduation of 64 students representing 30+ Abu Dhabi schools. In addition, this year’s Summer Squad saw six enthusiastic students return from the previous year, demonstrating the programme's impact and popularity.

"The 2024 Summer Squad graduating class marks the second batch of students to participate in Summer Squad, and we are incredibly proud of their development throughout their work experience," said Mariam Al Musharrekh, Miral’s Group Executive Director of Human Resources. “Summer Squad offers real-world experience into work life at theme parks in a fun, enriching and memorable setting. It reflects our dedication to empowering the next generation of industry leaders, contributing to the UAE’s thriving and vibrant tourism sector."

The work experience programme debuted in 2023 and has enabled 154 students across 20+ nationalities - including UAE nationals - to gain work experience across various departments within Yas Island’s theme parks, including guest services, operations, retail, entertainment and zoological departments. Experienced department leaders from each attraction provided mentorship, guidance and support to the students throughout the programme, enabling them to learn more about theme park operations. Participating students also receive daily compensation along with a duty meal during the seven-hour work shift.

Summer Squad’s success is also attributed to the engagement and support of participating Abu Dhabi schools. A winter edition of the programme, Winter Squad, is set to take place in December, with registration set to open in early October.

Miral has been recognised as an employer of choice within the leisure, entertainment and tourism industry. It offers skill development opportunities through various initiatives, including its Maharaty talent development programme to train and recruit UAE Nationals.

In recognition of its efforts to empower its employees, Miral ranked among the UAE’s top workplaces in the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List and also received the Great Place to Work certification.

