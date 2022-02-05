Dubai: Aster Hospitals UAE, a world-class facility under Aster DM Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in the Middle East and India, launched a cancer support group coinciding with the World Cancer Day on February 4, observed every year.

Under a broad theme of `WE PLEDGE TO CONQUER CANCER,’ the support group was unveiled at an event coined Aster Conquerors, to celebrate the grit and determination of cancer survivors in the UAE from different nationalities of India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“Over the years, we have continued to meet significant milestones in healthcare and the cancer support group is yet another value addition to our treatment and patient care services under our oncology facilities offered at Aster comprehensive cancer care centre. The group will enhance our focus on delivering comprehensive cancer care with utmost empathy as a leading tertiary healthcare centre,” said Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE.

Aster Hospitals had also opened a state-of-the-art Department of Oncology at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, Dubai last year. The cancer support group is launched under the broader patient support entity, Aster Cosmos.

“This World Cancer Day, we are also taking a pledge to be in sync with the WHO theme `Close the Care Gap,’ which emphasizes that everyone deserves access to cancer care. Frontier treatment procedures do make a huge difference in treating cancer, although each patient fights his or her own battle,” said Dr. Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Aster Hospitals, UAE.

The cancer fighters and survivors, who attended the event, took pledge to conquer cancer and registered themselves in the Support Group ASTER COSMOS.

“Aster Hospitals UAE treats a wide variety of cancers across breast, gynaecology, gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary pancreatic and head and neck cancers to soft tissue sarcomas, genitourinary cancers with minimal access surgery and chemotherapy, followed by support and palliative care,” said Dr. Pranay Taori, Specialist Medical Oncologist.

Dr Sivaprakash added, "In the last six months alone, the hospital conducted almost 150 cancer surgeries and approximately 500 sessions of chemotherapy, with good clinical outcome. We are bringing a human touch to the treatment bringing a world of difference.”

According to Dr. Pranay, early detection of cancers is highly important for ensuring the best result in treatment. “Many of cancers require surgical intervention, which needs to be done at an early stage to save patients’ life from progression of the disease. The need is to bring the technological advances and generate awareness about the better and cost-effective treatment options available.”

The oncology centre of Aster Hospitals offers highly specialized, advanced cancer care therapies to patients with focus on multidisciplinary treatment planning. The centre had also introduced a `Tumour Board (TB),’ during its launch as an integral component of the advanced treatment planning approach in cancer care. The TB is a Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) meeting in which different specialists work together closely sharing clinical decisions in cancer care.

The centre offers all kinds of treatments, ranging from complex surgeries, hormonal to immunotherapy, targeted therapy, as well as chemotherapy provided by the best-in-class available clinical expertise and medical technologies along with personalized care catering to the growing needs of patients.

About Aster Hospitals UAE

Aster Hospitals UAE is Aster DM Healthcare's continuation of its endeavor to create world-class, patient-centric hospitals driven by medical innovations and a culture of excellence. The Hospital aims to make a difference, with its patient-centric approach to medical care. The state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Mankhool is a 126-bedded medical facility, and Al Qusais a 150-bedded facility, where doctors adopt a multidisciplinary approach to provide holistic treatment to patients. Equipped with the most advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in UAE, Aster Hospital offers multispecialty medical and surgical care all under one roof.

Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,400 plus dedicated staff including 2970 doctors and 6437 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands. For more information, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com

