Dubai : Aster DM Healthcare, UAE’s largest health-care provider with one of the largest integrated health-care networks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India, has launched its corporate booth at the India Pavilion, Expo 2020 where the company will digitally display its presence and facilities across 7 countries. The booth will run through Expo’s Health and Wellness week.

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the key healthcare partners of the India pavilion at Expo 2020, with a dedicated emergency clinic at the basement to provide medical first aid to the visitors as needed.

Beyond the India pavilion, Aster Pharmacy is operating a non-branded retail pharmacy within Expo 2020 grounds to cater to health and wellness needs of all Expo visitors. In November, the company also launched Aster Xpress, a unique concept which brings together a retail pharmacy and a one doctor clinic. Introduced specially for the residents of The Expo 2020 Village, Aster Xpress provides first aid, effective triaging and basic diagnostics for general medical needs as well as to caters to health & wellness requirement of Expo visitors and residents of Expo Village.

“The India Pavilion has recently crossed 700,000 footfalls since its opening, which is truly remarkable. This is a huge encouragement for international enterprises like us to showcase our capabilities across India and GCC. As the only healthcare providers from UAE to be listed in India, we believe in the potential of the country to emerge as a destination for quality healthcare,” said Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Dr. Moopen would also be a key panelist for Health & Wellness Business Forum being held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 on 1st February, speaking on the topic ‘Partnerships for Achieving Global Equity in Healthcare Systems’.

Aster Volunteers, the Global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare, has also been conducting multiple health and wellness activities for underprivileged communities at the India pavilion.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs1 and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

[1] In India, Aster Pharmacies are under brand license agreements.

