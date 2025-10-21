On 15 October, the third Mine Action Implementing Partners meeting took place at the Ministry of Defense in Tripoli, bringing together 34 participants, including three national and four international mine action NGOs, as well as representatives from the European Union, Italy, Spain, Türkiye, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Co-chaired by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)’s Mine Action Programme and the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LibMAC), the meeting aimed to strengthen coordination among national and international partners working to address explosive contamination and improve the safe management of ammunition across Libya.

The session opened with remarks by Ms. Ulrika Richardson, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in Libya, and Brigadier General Mohamed Al-Daeri, representing the Ministry of Defense.

Ms. Richardson underlined the urgent need for stronger collective action to address explosive contamination and strengthen comprehensive victim assistance throughout Libya, underscoring the devasting impact of incidents such as the 31 August explosion in Misrata.

“Each unexploded ordnance or poorly managed ammunition site represents a potential tragedy waiting to happen,” she said. “Our shared responsibility is to prevent these tragedies by working together to build capacity, improve coordination and put safety at the heart of Libya’s recovery and stability.”

Brigadier General Al-Daeri welcomed all participants and reaffirmed the Ministry of Defense’s commitment to supporting and hosting future coordination meetings. He expressed deep appreciation for the continued cooperation between the UN, LibMAC and their national and their partners to enhance safety, security and well-being of communities affected by explosive remnants of war.

The meeting reviewed progress in explosive ordnance clearance and risk-education activities, both of which have significantly contributed to improving the safety and mobility of civilians, including children, across affected areas across Libya.

Brigadier General Khalil Al-Shibli, Director of LibMAC, presented updates on the Centre’s recent activities and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration and support from both national and international partners to advance mine action operations nationwide. He commended all initiatives contributing to the safe and secure management of ammunition sites, particularly in populated areas. He also shared progress on the development of the Libyan Mine Action Strategy, noting ongoing consultations with the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure the strategy’s inclusiveness and community-focused approach.

Ms. Fatma Zourrig, Chief of the Mine Action Programme, presented key achievements for the third quarter of 2025 and outlined strategic priorities for the coming period. She reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting Libyan ownership of the mine action sector and enhancing national capacities. She also expressed appreciation to Member States for their continued support and generous contributions to the UN and LibMAC partners, both through multilateral and bilateral cooperation.

Seven NGOs presented updates on their operations from July to September 2025, reporting progress in clearance activities and risk education despite ongoing challenges, including reduced funding, limited access to the eastern region, and the gradual resumption of previously suspended activities.

Participants agreed on the need to improve coordination, enhance visibility and to activate the Victim Assistance pillar to ensure a more comprehensive response to community needs. Discussions also focused on improving coordination with line ministries, particularly those of Health and Education, and on expanding risk-education and clearance activities in emergency and post-incident contexts.