EU will need wisdom to ensure control of AI
Experts and commentators are positing questions about a technology that can be used to actually create new, or potentially fake, works of art — both text and graphic — along with contracts, computer programmes, investment schemes and a bewildering range of other real-world manifestations
March 29, 2023
