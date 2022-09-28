Sharjah-based Al Buhaira National Insurance Co. offers insurance products and services in the UAE. It trades on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ABNIC symbol.

The company was founded in 1978 and has played a critical role in developing and strengthening the emirate’s financial services industry. With nine branches across the country, ABNIC underwrites all types of insurance including property, engineering, energy, liability, aviation, marine hull and cargo, group life, motor, travel, medical, and home.

Employing 346 professionals, ABNIC is a digital leader, allowing customers to easily navigate the process of choosing and purchasing the right product, and providing them fast and effective online claims handling services.

