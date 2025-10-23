LONDON - Global stocks got a boost on Thursday from a slew of upbeat earnings that helped counter some of the gloom on Wall Street over a lacklustre showing from tech megacaps, while oil prices surged following U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Oil jumped 5% after Washington imposed sanctions on major Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war.

European equities shook off overnight weakness in Asia and the U.S. as a clutch of positive earnings boosted domestic indexes, leaving the STOXX 600 up 0.3% on the day.

However, MSCI's All-World index dipped 0.1%, heading for its third consecutive daily decline.

Chinese stocks closed up 0.3%, having recovered from a 1.1% drop after sources said the White House was considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China in retaliation against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions.

"With no fresh macro data to anchor sentiment, investors are leaning defensive while Trump's Asia visit (next week) stirs geopolitical nerves," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore.

POSITIVE EARNINGS SURPRISES

Global equity markets are easing off record highs as corporate earnings season kicks off. While there has been some disappointment over results or outlooks from megacaps, most companies so far have beaten analysts' estimates.

Futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged down 0.1%, surrendering earlier gains.

Tesla, the first of the so-called Magnificent 7 to report earnings, saw shares fall around 3% in premarket trading on Thursday after missing profit estimates despite record third-quarter revenue.

But there was still plenty for tech bulls to get their teeth into. A report from the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. government is in talks with several quantum-computing companies to take stakes in exchange for federal funding saw shares in IonQ, Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum jump more than 20%.

Oil rose by as much as 5.5% to a two-week high of $66.04 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose Ukraine-related sanctions. EU countries also approved a 19th package of sanctions on Moscow that included a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, while Britain hit Rosneft and Lukoil with sanctions last week.

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE LURE OF RATE CUTS

Helping to offset some of the angst over geopolitical flashpoints and trade tensions is the firm belief among investors that the Federal Reserve is on the verge of a rate-cutting spree. Markets show traders are banking on U.S. rates falling to 3% by June from 4% currently.

"Never underestimate the lure of a Fed that's cutting rates and also the magic words: ending QT," IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said, referring to the central bank's quantitative tightening programme, under which it runs down its holdings of government bonds to help tighten credit conditions.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six others, was last up 0.1%. Since hitting a 3-1/2-year low in August, it has steadily edged higher, as investors have become more confident the Fed will act to protect the economy.

Gold, which is heading for its biggest weekly slide since May, was up 0.5% on the day at $4,114 an ounce. The price briefly veered towards the $4,000 mark overnight, as investors booked profits ahead of U.S. inflation data due this week.