April 11, 2025
GCC issuers likely to remain resilient despite credit condition tightening: S&P

GCC issuers are expected to remain resilient, although credit conditions in emerging markets may weaken over the coming quarters

MENA start-ups secured $1.5bln investments in Q1 2025

Saudi’s CMA proposes changes to Nomu investor categories

The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.

Royal private offices in GCC control nearly $500bln in assets

The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed

LSE-listed Dar Global ramps up Saudi investments with land acquisitions worth $390mln

The investments are valued at $390 million.

S&P raises Saudi Arabia’s rating to A+ on economic overhaul

This is due to the ongoing social and economic transformation in line with the Vision 2030 programme.

Dubai-based DP World’s 2024 profit drops 28%; warns of uncertain outlook

The global port operator reported 2% lower net profit for 2024 at $1.5 billion on higher finance costs and uncertain outlook due to geopolitical risks and changing global trade landscape.  

 
Ras Al Khaimah launches $1bln 10-year USD sukuk

Investments in MENA start-ups climb nearly fivefold to $494mln

Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the fundraising, making up 92% of the total investment value.

Join Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock exchanges to drive investments - Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris

